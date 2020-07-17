“We are thrilled to have the FIM North American Championship status at this round of eMTB GNCC racing,” said Carrie Russell, Racer Productions CEO. “The eMTBs have been a wonderful addition to the GNCC circuit, everybody has one. In one year we have doubled our entries and more than quadrupled the number of eMTBs onsite. The races are fun to watch and even more fun to ride,” continued Russell. “We’re proud to spearhead this new sport.”

The Loretta Lynn race will be broadcast LIVE on RacerTV.com, as well as televised on MAVTV in a 30-minute highlight episode.

The remaining rounds of the 2020 eMTB GNCC Schedule are:

Rd 5 Aug 1 Loretta Lynn, Hurricane Mills, TN Rd 6 Sept 12 The Mountaineer, Beckley, WV Rd 7 Sept 26 Snowshoe, Snowshoe, WV Rd 8 Oct 10 Mason-Dixon, Mt. Morris, PA * Oct 24 Ironman, Crawfordsville, IN

The October 24 Ironman eMTB race is a rain date in the event a previous round is cancelled due to inclement weather. In the event there is no cancellation, a non-points-paying eMTB race will be held at the Ironman GNCC, with free race entry. The Ironman GNCC is historically the largest of the season, averaging 2,400 unique racers and well over 12,000 race fans.

“The Ironman eMTB race will be special too,” added Russell. “If we need it for a rain date we will have it. If not, we will have a free race for anyone who wants to come experience eMTB racing GNCC-style. We have 5 eMTB classes and want to give everyone a chance to come race with us.”

Register for the Loretta Lynn eMTB GNCC, as well as all GNCC races.

For more information on the GNCC Series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.