Loretta Lynn's Apprentice: Discovering the Industry's Next Generation of Talent
It’s almost here. The single-largest motocross event on planet earth is just around the corner, as the 39th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship readies to welcome more than a thousand of the world’s most talented amateur racers to one of the sport’s most hallowed grounds, Loretta Lynn Ranch. Over the course of six days, this sprawling landscape located in rural Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, will become motocross’ epicenter, where all eyes will be watching to see who prevails as AMA National Champion across 36 classes of competition.
The week-long, action-packed showcase of the best and brightest young talent on two wheels is slated for August 3-8, and for the first time ever, MX Sports is in search of a collection of motivated individuals who aspire to be an influencer off the motorcycle. The Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice will make its debut in 2020, offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity for promising young individuals who possess exceptional skills in other vital areas of the sport.
Those hoping to kickstart a career in the industry and get their foot in the door will want to take advantage of this rare opportunity to serve an integral role in the success of this year’s championship, receiving mentorship from some of the most experienced and well known members of the American motocross community. This initiative is poised to be even more appealing to those of you who may already be on your way to Loretta’s, not as racers, but as friends, family, and support.
Interested? Simply apply for your chance to fulfill one of several key areas that contributes to the overall execution of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.
- Announcing (Broadcast/Public Address)
- Production (Racer TV)
- Reporting (Pit/Trackside)
- Drone Operator
- Event Photography
- Medic Team
- Track Operations
- Race Operations
For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National, visit the official series website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
- Facebook: @LorettaLynnMX
- Instagram: @LorettaLynnMX
- Twitter: @LorettaLynnMX
Main Image by Jason Michael Watkins