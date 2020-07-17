It’s almost here. The single-largest motocross event on planet earth is just around the corner, as the 39th running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship readies to welcome more than a thousand of the world’s most talented amateur racers to one of the sport’s most hallowed grounds, Loretta Lynn Ranch. Over the course of six days, this sprawling landscape located in rural Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, will become motocross’ epicenter, where all eyes will be watching to see who prevails as AMA National Champion across 36 classes of competition.

The week-long, action-packed showcase of the best and brightest young talent on two wheels is slated for August 3-8, and for the first time ever, MX Sports is in search of a collection of motivated individuals who aspire to be an influencer off the motorcycle. The Loretta Lynn’s Apprentice will make its debut in 2020, offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity for promising young individuals who possess exceptional skills in other vital areas of the sport.