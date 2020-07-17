As we continue to count down to the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, we also continue to reminisce about great battles through the years at an event that has hosted plenty of them.

Eli Tomac is finally Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion. He reflected back on some of his journey today, in a Zoom call hosted by Kawasaki. Eli first took questions from seven-time AMA Supercross Champion Jeremy McGrath, and then the media. Eli was asked about how he has dealt with different competition through the years. That’s when Eli realized that his competitors today aren’t much different than the ones he grew up with.

“Really, you somewhat race the same group all the way through your own career,” said Eli. “That’s pretty interesting. When you get into the 450 class you do get some guys who have been there for a while or some new guys, but really there’s a lot of the same guys you’re racing that you were also racing during your amateur career, like at Loretta’s. When you look back at it now, you’re like ‘No way. I’ve been racing this guy for 15 years.’”

Have a look at the results from the 65 (7-9) stock class from Loretta’s in 2002: