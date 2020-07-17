Results Archive
GNCC
High Voltage
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Courtland (MX RD 1 & 2)
Sat Jul 25
Exhaust Podcast: Malcolm Stewart

Exhaust Podcast Malcolm Stewart

July 17, 2020 9:10am
by:

Malcolm Stewart is a lovable character in the pits, but that likability has shrouded his competitiveness. Malcolm quietly put together a strong 2020 season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, taking seventh in points and ending the year with a series of top-five results and a heat win. But his Bullfrog Spas/SmarTop/MotoConcepts Honda team doesn't race in the summer. What's he do now? Would he race outdoors if he could? Malcolm is looking for the next level, and he reveals much to Jason Weigandt in this podcast.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

