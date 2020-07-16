Ricky Carmichael has more records than just about anyone in motocross, just as Jeremy McGrath has more than anyone in supercross. RC won 102 outdoor nationals in just 127 starts. Jeremy's 72 AMA Supercross wins and seven titles in eight years dwarf the totals of anyone else. And Carmichael's 10 straight AMA Motocross titles without losing a single MX title fight in his professional career are just ridiculous standards that nobody is ever going to touch... But they could. While McGrath and Carmichael have mind-boggling records, they are not truly unbreakable. As unlikely as it seems, someone could come along and do what Ryan Villopoto, and James Stewart, and Chad Reed, and Ryan Dungey, nor anyone else could do, including Ricky in the case of Jeremy's SX standards, and that is to break those standards of 72 and 102 and even the 150 total SX/MX wins that the GOAT gobbled up. (If you don't believe that, check the growing pressure building when MXGP returns on Stefan Everts' amazing career records of 10 world titles and 101 wins as both Antonio Cairoli and Jeffrey Herlings close in.)

But there are some records that are truly unbreakable, at least not with the way things stand now. The sport evolves, rules change and the very idea that a record or standard can be overtaken is literally impossible in some cases. Take Jean-Michel Bayle in 1991, for instance. In that year he did something that no one else had done since AMA Supercross started in 1974. The French legend came to America and swept three of the four major AMA titles: 250 Supercross, 250 Pro Motocross, and 500 Pro Motocross. He's the only rider ever to win those three AMA SX/MX Professional Championships in a single season. In 1993, the AMA did away with the 500 class, making it impossible for anyone to ever match JMB.