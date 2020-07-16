It was hoped that the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship would start this weekend in Indiana, but the series is on hold until (we hope) August. However the American Flat Track Championship actually is starting this weekend, in front of limited fans, with a double header this Friday and Saturday night from Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida.

AFT was supposed to start in Daytona back in March, but you can guess what happened there. Riders were already in place when the race got bumped the day before it was set to happen. Now, it’s finally back. Here’s a primer so you’ll know how and why you should check out this weekend’s action. And, by the way, you can via live coverage via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. Live streaming for Friday, July 17 will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and Saturday, July 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). Or watch the shows airing next Thursday on NBCSN starting at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

AFT SuperTwins Class

AFT Twins is now called AFT SuperTwins. There are some new rules, but basically, you can still consider it the 450SX class (premier) of flat track. The bikes are twin-cylinders, obviously. This is the class everyone aspires to be in and win. Here are some storylines:

The New Champ and Old Champ

Jared Mees has generally been the top rider in American Flat Track during his generation. His stiffest competition used to come from Bryan Smith, who won the 2016 championship, but once the new Indian Motorcycle effort came out for ‘17, Mees, who got a big jump on development on the bike, took off. He won the 2017 title and dominated in 2018. In late 2018, competitors started to get their Indian bikes dialed in and close the gap.

Then came a young rider that Mees used to help: Briar Bauman. Briar got on the factory Indian Motorcycle in late 2018, started winning and gaining confidence, and then took a huge leap. He crushed it in early 2019, while Mees had some uncharacteristic bad luck and inconsistency. Everyone waited for Bauman to crack under pressure. It never happened. The youngster sailed to the title with a race to spare.

So now the script is flipped. It’s Mees as challenger and Bauman as champion. Obviously, their relationship isn’t what it once was, as Bauman is no longer crashing at Mees’ house soaking up championship secrets! Plus, they’ve both advertised their completely different philosophies on racing. Bauman is all about having fun with his buddies at the track to keep the pressure off, while Mees is as serious and focused as they come on race day.

So we’ve got a nice little yin and yang here. The new champ vs. the previous champ, one defending, one rebounding, two different personalities and a little bit of personal stuff in the mix, too.