On July 1 came the news no one in the motocross industry wanted to hear: the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was temporarily postponed. Shortly after the announcement, Davey Coombs, editor-in-chief (and founder) of Racer X magazine and also the president of MX Sports Pro Racing (sister company to Racer X), appeared as a guest on an episode of the Racer X Exhaust podcast with Jason Weigandt. Coombs said the MX Sports Pro Racing staff and the Safe-To-Race Task force—which includes members of the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing, and more—have been working each day to control their side of the situation to make the championship happen and the group had “been doing it since the day the Indianapolis Supercross was canceled.” But he continued to explain to Weigandt how the situation to hold professional events was out of MX Sports Pro Racing’s hand as rules and regulations varied from state to state.

This afternoon, about two weeks after the announcement that the start of the championship had been postponed, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced not only the start of the championship but a full, nine-round schedule with dates and locations for each round. While this still doesn’t guarantee everything goes perfectly, as we all know how rapid the COVID-19 situation can change, this does give everyone from the teams, riders, and OEMs to the workers and media to the fans something to look forward to.