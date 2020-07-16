Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. It's a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!
This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Cycra Probend CRM Ultra Mix and Match Kit; a Works Connection Elite 123 EZ Build Clutch; and a Fly Racing 2020 Toxin Helmet With MIPS.
We also have a new Racer X product this week: classic-look sunglasses. Click the products below and order today!
Cycra Probend CRM Ultra Mix and Match Kit
$158.99 - 28% off
The MotoSport.com Cycra Probend CRM Ultra Mix and Match Kit includes ONE set of each of the following items so you can make your own custom Cycra Probend CRM Ultra Handguard set:
Cycra Probend CRM Ultra Clamps
Cycra Ultra Bars
Cycra Pro Bend CRM Ultra Abrasion Guards
Cycra Ultra CRM Shields
Cycra Ultra Shield Vent Covers
Works Connection Elite 123 EZ Build Clutch
$155.93 - $155.97
The Works Connection Elite 1 2 3 EZ Build Clutch includes one each of the following:
Works Connection Elite Perch Body Assembly
Works Connection Elite Thumbwheel Assembly
Works Connection Elite Perch Lever
Fly Racing 2020 Toxin Helmet With MIPS - Embargo
$119.96 - 29% off
The Toxin combines style and critical functions in one complete package. The Toxin is DOT/ECE 22.05 approved - a durable and lightweight polymer shell combined with a well ventilated dual-stage EPS. The Toxin is further enhanced with an integrated MIPS Multi-directional Impact Protection System.
Racer X Sunglasses
$12.00
Keep your eyes protected and your face stylish with the new Racer X classic-look sunglasses featuring the new masthead logo silk screened on the temples. They come in a variety of lens colors and include a microfiber carrying case.
- Polarized, mirrored lenses
- Shatterproof polycarbonate
- UV400