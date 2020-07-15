More XC1 Action

The XC1 class still saw a good bit of action outside of the battle for the win. Josh Strang spent most of the race just out of the lingering dust behind that lead duo and would end the day in third place continuing his streak of landing on the podium at each event so far in 2020. Ben Kelley caught Strang at times but couldn’t make it happen in the dust, so he took fourth place spot just ahead of Jordan Ashburn.

Then there was Cory Buttrick. Buttrick was once a rising star in the GNCC world that even claimed an overall win during his rookie XC1 season in 2010, as well as a number of podium finishes. Unfortunately, a string of injuries has hampered Cory’s career for several seasons, and while Cory hasn’t been a consistent competitor the past few seasons, he made it out for the High Voltage GNCC to take a solid sixth place in the XC1 class (14th overall).

The big story leading into the event was the announcement that Zach Osborne would be lining up to contest the XC1 class at High Voltage. Zacho is no stranger to GNCC as he landed several XC2 podium finishes back in 2013, and also landed in the top 10 overall at those events. Some expected this type of performance out of Zach once again, and others expected him to just go out and have a good time racing his motorcycle. Zach did decent, finishing the race seventh in the XC1 class (29th overall).

While he definitely wanted to finish a little higher, this was a tough race. The dry conditions and deep silt were a bit difficult to navigate, and it was likely even more difficult for Zach, who tends to have a little more a sit-down riding style. He was also dead last off the starting line and the course went straight into a tight woods section, leaving him unable to pace off of the top riders. Regardless, it was really cool to see Zach come out and try his hand at the race and maybe this will lead some other top motocross stars to think about doing the same.