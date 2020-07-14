“2010, ’11, ’12, ‘13 and a little bit of ‘14 I was a privateer. It was crazy, back to square one. Buying your own bikes, I had sponsors come on, friends come on, I was doing everything on my own, just trying to fund this program on my own. It was one of the hardest things in the world, to have the speed I did and have the potential but then show up every weekend on a privateer bike, competing with the top pros in the world, and I’m beating half of them. And I’m sitting here every weekend like “What is going on? What aren’t I getting a break? Why aren’t these teams looking at me? What am I doing wrong?

“Once I hit 2014, I knew it was a make or break year. I was either going to get a factory ride or I would be done.”

The results were already worthy of a factory ride, though. There was Peick literally pulling top fives in 2014 450SX main events as a privateer. Finally, RCH Racing Suzuki offered a fill-in ride. He made the most of it, then transitioned to a full deal with JGR, at Yamaha team at the time.

“I was like, “Is this happening?” says Peick. “I went from sucking as a privateer, to having my own team, then graduating to RCH, and then signing with JGR. That was a time in my life where I was stoked. I finally made it.”

Not surprisingly, Peick made the most of his chance, mixing it up with Ryan Dungey (the eventual series’ champion) in a battle for the podium at the second round of the ’15 season. Peick cased a jump so badly that night that he broke his foot. It slowed him enough for Dungey to get him, but Peick still hung on for fourth, showing no mercy on the established stars. After the foot healed, he was back at it, finally securing a podium late in the season in Santa Clara.

“To finally get a podium, from where I had come from, from what I had done. From 2009 when I turned pro, I never thought I would get to the point where I would get on the podium.”