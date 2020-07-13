When did you feel the bike going?

That’s the crazy thing. When we were talking about it pre-race, Antti [Kallonen, team manager] said “If you feel it start going just stop and we’ll change it.” But that’s the thing, once it’s going, it’s gone. You’ll have no compression and it won’t fire. You’d have to bump start it, so hopefully you can find a place to bump it. I didn’t notice it until halfway through the last lap. I started to feel it and then all of a sudden I see a pit board that says, “Save the bike.” I was like, “You’ve got to be kidding me.” I looked back and I saw smoke coming out of the exhaust, then a few seconds later I could feel the power going away and the bike starting to stutter. So I was fuming in my helmet. I was so frustrated. I was just short shifting, riding low RPM, but then I was on the cusp of stalling it, because if I stalled it, that was the kiss of death. So I tried to change my riding style, and then I had a stupid tip over. I was going such a different speed than I was used to. When I tipped over, I landed on a rock and broke my shifter! So now my bike is stuck in second gear and I can’t short shift. So we get into the field, Toth goes around me. I think he thought he had it in the bag. I don’t think he knew I was there, because he was there with about a mile to go just taking his time with a lapper. There I was staying low in the RPMs. He tried to cut out of the rut and go up around the lapper. I just pinned it and took the main line, right next to the lapper. The main line was faster. I just pinned it and made the pass. I don’t think he knew I was there. That’s my point of view.

Where you worried when you pinned it there that you would blow the bike up?

Yeah I was, but where we were, it didn’t matter because it was all downhill to the finish. It was the last hill. I could have pushed it and got second, third at worse, if it blew up right there. For the win, it was worth trying. I felt like the win today was mine to lose, in my eyes.

So how long does a filter change take? If they had changed a filter during the gas stop, you’re confident you still would have won?

The reason they didn’t change it was because they were worried they would get dirt into the intake. I would have taken a little bit of dirt over a lot of dirt. That’s my opinion. They decided not to. We got lucky.