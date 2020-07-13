I know you weren’t talking any trash coming into this race, you weren’t claiming you were going to smoke anyone, but I’m sure you wanted to at least be in the top 20 overall. So how did it go? Did that start just screw you?

Yeah, I mean, it was dead in the water right at the beginning. I guess I gagged the bike on the line, I guess just being too excited. Turned the throttle, didn’t start. So literally, the first uphill was just wall of dust. I never had anything after that. I fell a few times on the first lap. There were times where I would start riding better a little bit, but then there were times where I was like eight feet off the trail in a briar bush and I’m like, “Why am I over here right now?” I just knew with how dry and dusty and silty it was the start was going to be so key.

And, as the track guys told me, the way this track was laid out, it was tight woods right off the bat.

Yeah it was literally like start, two chicanes, and then tight woods. But I knew that. I knew I needed someone to set my pace, because I didn’t know how to do it on my own. So, I had to follow someone and that would be my only chance at a decent result. So, for me, I was in trouble from the drop of the flag.

Now, you have done some of these before. You always want to do more and it’s just your team holding you back from doing off-road races. So, you finally get to do it. At one point where you’re just back there, are you thinking, “Hmm this isn’t as fun as I thought it would be”? Does this dampen your enthusiasm?

No, it doesn’t dampen my enthusiasm. I maybe picked the worst one I’ve ever done. This was like Six-Days (ISDE) conditions. This was stuff you never see. It doesn’t dampen my spirits to off-road, or if I could possibly do this in the future.

You want to come back and do more?

Oh yeah. If anything, I want some redemption! Not that I had huge expectations, but I’ve been in the top ten overall in GNCC many times before so that was a realistic goal.