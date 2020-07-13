McNeil, Bereman, Raha, Parsons, and Creed to Compete in FMX Fite Klub

New York, NY—Fite announced today its newest iteration to the streaming combat sports platform:FMX Fite Klub, a three discipline freeride motocross competition that will be capped off with a pit bike race, featuring the world’s elite FMX riders. The event, which will be for the riders, by the riders, will take place at an undisclosed location on Tuesday, July 28, and will be streamed live starting at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on Fite pay per view.

The rider line-up includes 15-time X-Games medalist Jarryd Mcneil, eight-time X-Games medalist Tyler Bereman, seven-time X-Games medalist Colby Raha, three-time X-Games medalist Tom Parsons, and three-time X-Games quarter pipe gold medalist Corey Creed.

The competition will feature best whip, quarter pipe, and step up. The final event of the day will showcase a pit bike race with additional invitation-only riders that will be made in the near future.