As we continue to count down to the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, we also continue to reminisce about great battles through the years at an event that has hosted plenty of them.

Chase Sexton and Austin Forkner just raced each other for the last time in the 250SX class last month in Salt Lake City, Utah. Growing up racing each other as two quick kids from the middle of the country, they had seen plenty of one another through the years as amateurs. The final time they would see each other at Loretta Lynn's ranch in 2015 created some close racing and produced a foreseeable future into the pro ranks for both.

The 34th AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s was also the lone appearance on a big bike for Forkner. The soft-spoken kid from a humble background in Missouri was a highly rated prospect with Kawasaki Team Green, winning four titles at the ranch during his minicycle days. But entering Loretta’s in 2015, everyone wanted to see how he’d stack up on the big bike, particularly against fellow Midwestern rider Chase Sexton, who was riding for Yamaha at the time. The two were set to square off in Schoolboy 2 (13-16) B/C and 250 B.