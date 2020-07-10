Racerhead #28

Even while some events like GNCC Racing and NASCAR are happening, and others like MXGP and the Loretta Lynn's AMA Amateur National Championships plan on running again in August, the coronavirus continues to take its toll on sports in general. The Red Bull MotoGP of the Americas in Austin, Texas, was first postponed and then today outright canceled for 2020. High-school football in Texas, a Friday religion in the Lone Star State, seems to be on the brink. Wimbledon, the biggest tournament in tennis, should have been coming to its conclusion this weekend, but it will wait until 2021. The entire Ivy League called off fall sports, which means if you're a big fan of smart young men and women competing in athletics before taking their degrees from Harvard, Yale, Princeton, etc., and going on to much better jobs, you're out of luck. And everyone is waiting to see what exactly college football and the almighty NFL do, as they are the real bellwethers in America. The Big Ten did say they were planning on having conference games only.

And over in Europe they’re doing their best to get MXGP up and running, beginning with three races in one week at the Kegums circuit in Latvia. MX Large's Geoff Meyer talked to the promoter of those events, Kristers Sergis, about how they plan on pulling this off, Salt Lake City-style.

That series has been on hold since the coronavirus hit in early March, two races into the 20-race tour. Now they hope to get going again on August 9, 12, and 16, then wait three weeks for the next round in Turkey. All of those races will be interesting to watch.

There was supposed to be a big race this weekend at Muddy Creek outside Bristol, Tennessee, in the 36th running of the AMA Tennessee State Motocross Championship, but promoter Victory Sports posted on Facebook that the event was now cancelled:

"We didn’t see this coming. This is due to the COVID-19 and several of our riders & their families being recently exposed at a local motorcycle business. The safety of our riders and staff will always be our first concern. This is very unfortunate for us all but more importantly is the well being of our 'Motocross Family.' Stay safe everyone. We will get through this together. Rest assured that we did not want cancel this event. We have been working very hard for many days to have everything prepared. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Tennessee is of course where Loretta Lynn's is located, albeit 350 miles to the west. Here's hoping that the state gets everything under control, and soon. This year has already been hammered enough.

You can read a neat story on Dalton Heltz and his dreams of racing at the Loretta Lynn's Ranch..

A few more riders joining in on the GNCC this weekend: Phoenix Racing Honda's Peters and Sherco FactoryONE WORCS rider JT Baker and Brittany Marcotte.