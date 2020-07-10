The eighth round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the High Voltage GNCC in Maidsville, West Virginia, at Lilly Family Farm.

GNCC Racing has confirmed there will be a camera crew at this event, therefore you can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. The pro quads start at 2 p.m. EDT/ 11 a.m. PDT on Saturday and pro bikes start at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

GNCC Racing