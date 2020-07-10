The eighth round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the High Voltage GNCC in Maidsville, West Virginia, at Lilly Family Farm.
GNCC Racing has confirmed there will be a camera crew at this event, therefore you can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. The pro quads start at 2 p.m. EDT/ 11 a.m. PDT on Saturday and pro bikes start at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
High VoltageSunday, July 12
- ATVsJuly 11 - 2:00 PM
- BikesJuly 12 - 1:00 PM
2020 gncc Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|205
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|172
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|111
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|108
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|98
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|178
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|170
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|164
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|125
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|108
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|181
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|166
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|136
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|131
|5
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|114
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|205
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|165
|3
|Rachael Archer
|144
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|121
|5
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|103
Lilly Family Farm
1890 Fort Martin Road
Maidsville, WV 26541
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT
track map
Race Day Schedule
High Voltage GNCC Race Day Schedule
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)