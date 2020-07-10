Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sun Jul 12
Articles
Full Schedule
How To Watch: High Voltage GNCC

How to Watch High Voltage GNCC

July 10, 2020 10:00am

The eighth round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the High Voltage GNCC in Maidsville, West Virginia, at Lilly Family Farm.

GNCC Racing has confirmed there will be a camera crew at this event, therefore you can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. The pro quads start at 2 p.m. EDT/ 11 a.m. PDT on Saturday and pro bikes start at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

GNCC Racing

GNCC TV Schedule

2020 gncc Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States205
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia172
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States111
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States108
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States98
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States178
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States170
3Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States164
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States125
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand108
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States181
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States166
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States136
4Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States131
5Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States114
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States205
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia165
3Rachael Archer New Zealand144
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States121
5Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States103
Full Standings

OTHER INFO

GNCC Racing

Lilly Family Farm
1890 Fort Martin Road
Maidsville, WV 26541

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT

track map

GNCC Racing

The track map for the 2020 High Voltage GNCC.
The track map for the 2020 High Voltage GNCC. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

GNCC Racing

High Voltage GNCC Race Day Schedule

Sunday, July 12, 2020 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

