As we continue to count down to the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, we also continue to reminisce about great battles through the years at an event that has hosted plenty of them.

This all started in a different era. For so many years through the 1970s and 1980s, ultra-fast minicycle kids flamed out by the time they reached the pro ranks. Before the advent of 125 supercross, especially, it was sink or swim for riders in the very deepest end of the pool, and factory teams didn’t have big satellite operations to help them float. Some will argue today’s teams go too far in the other direction—long term deals and lots of safety netting for amateur phenoms. Either way, back then, some amazing talent never made it in the pro ranks.

Then, briefly, it got very easy. Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart really changed the game. They won at every level, all the time. RC started tearing it up on KX65s and then just kept winning on everything else, turned pro, and kept right on winning. Six years younger, Stewart did the same thing, except he actually started earlier, winning national races on a 50. They both won the AMA 125 National Motocross Championship in their first pro season. Finally, the model had become simple. The best 50 rider could be the best 65, 85, Supermini and 125 rider and then the best pro.

Simple, right?

With that in mind, everyone went looking for “next.” The answer was obvious. Carmichael and Stewart were Floridians that won often for Kawasaki Team Green. There was another rider about to fit that mold. By 2005, Carmichael and Stewart were finally racing head to head for the first time in the pro ranks (Stewart having finally graduated to the 250 class). At the same time, a young 50 rider was already making headlines for his speed and talent. His name was Adam Cianciarulo, and he notched his first championship at the AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s in 2005.

Team Green signed him, he kept winning, and he became the obvious industry hyped-up answer to the “So who is going to be the next Ricky and James?” question everyone was asking.