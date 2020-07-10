Factory Tech Tip: How to Change Oil

Have you ever wondered how a factory mechanic would do a number of bike maintenance tasks? Well, wonder no longer. We have teamed up with Namura Technologies and former factory mechanic Scott Adkins of Pro SX MX Tech to show you exactly how the professional teams in the pits of Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross go about taking care of their rides.

Scotty's got credentials, too; he's worked as a mechanic on both series for 12 years and wrenched with some top talent like Nick Wey, Ryan Sipes, Jeremy Martin, and Christophe Pourcel, to name a few. So sit back, relax, and in this installment, you'll learn how to properly change your oil.

Changing your oil at a glance: Remove skid plate. Remove drain bolt. Let oil drain into oil pan. Remove oil filter. Clean out where the oil filter sits. Reinstall the drain plug. Reinstall the oil filter and make sure you read the face of the filter as it should note which side is the outside face. Hold in on the filter cover as you tighten the bolts. Measure the proper amount of oil, in this case it was 1250cc for this Honda CRF250R. Use a funnel to put oil back in. Reinstall the oil cap, and then reinstall the skid plate.

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

