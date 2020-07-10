Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Exhaust Podcast: GNCC Racing (with Zach Osborne)

July 10, 2020 11:30am
by:

Zach Osborne has been a dog on a leash—he loves to race everything, and especially off-road—but the focus on motocross and supercross has kept him away. Now things have taken a strange turn. Zach’s the winner of the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2020, but with the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship on pause, he’s going to race Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) instead.

Jason Weigandt dialed up Zach for this podcast on his weekend expectations, and the feelings after finally nailing down that first 450SX win.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

