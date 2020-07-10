Zach Osborne has been a dog on a leash—he loves to race everything, and especially off-road—but the focus on motocross and supercross has kept him away. Now things have taken a strange turn. Zach’s the winner of the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2020, but with the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship on pause, he’s going to race Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) instead.

Jason Weigandt dialed up Zach for this podcast on his weekend expectations, and the feelings after finally nailing down that first 450SX win.

