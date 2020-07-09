Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sun Jul 12
Articles
Full Schedule
Redux: Ferrandis, McElrath, Sexton 250SX Careers

Redux Ferrandis, McElrath, Sexton 250SX Careers

July 9, 2020 10:15am
by:

Dylan Ferrandis, Shane McElrath, and Chase Sexton have all officially pointed out of the 250SX class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Ferrandis and Sexton both defended their respective 250SX regional titles (Ferrandis in 250SX West and Sexton in 250SX East) and McElrath has exceeded the points limit in the 250SX class for the fourth year of his career, meaning the time for all three riders in the small bore class is done.

In my Redux post following the final round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, I hinted at the similarities between Ferrandis and Sexton’s 250SX careers. Here’s a more in depth look at the 250SX careers of all three riders.

Dylan Ferrandis

250SX Career

Years Competed4 (2017-2020)
First Main Event StartMinneapolis SX - February 18, 2017 (6th)
Last Main Event StartSalt Lake City 7 SX - June 21, 2020 (4th)
Main Event Starts31
Top 10 Finishes27
Top 5 Finishes23
Podium Finishes18
Wins6
First Main Event WinSeattle SX - March 23, 2019
Main Event Start Until First Win19
Last Main Event WinSan Diego SX - February 8, 2020
Championships 2 ('19 and '20 250SX West)

Point Total

Point Total604
Years4
Average151

Championship Finish

YearRegion (Points standings finish)
2020250SX West (1st)
2019250SX West (1st)
2018250SX East (22nd)
2017250SX East (5th)

Chase Sexton

250SX Career

Years Competed3 (2018-2020)
First Main Event StartAnaheim 1 - January 6, 2018 (8th)
Last Main Event StartSalt Lake City 7 SX - June 21, 2020 (1st)
Main Event Starts28
Top 10 Finishes27
Top 5 Finishes23
Podium Finishes17
Wins6
First Main Event WinEast Rutherford SX- April 27, 2019
Main Event Start Until First Win18
Last Main Event WinSalt Lake City 7 SX - June 21, 2020
Championships 2 ('19 and '20 250SX East)

Point Total

Point Total578
Years3
Average192.67

Championship Finish

YearRegion (Points standings finish)
2020250SX East (1st)
2019250SX East (1st)
2018250SX West (5th)

Shane McElrath

250SX Career

Years Competed7 (2014-2020)
First Main Event StartAnaheim 1 - January 4, 2014 (16th)
Last Main Event StartSalt Lake City 7 SX - June 21, 2020 (2nd)
Main Event Starts62
Top 10 Finishes52
Top 5 Finishes38
Podium Finishes26
Wins9
First Main Event WinAnaheim 1 SX - January 7, 2017
Main Event Start Until First Win30
Last Main Event WinSalt Lake City 2 SX - June 3, 2020
Championships 0

Point Total

Point Total1,035
Years7
Average147.86

Championship Finish

YearRegion (Points standings finish)
2020250SX East (2nd)
2019250SX West (8th)
2018 250SX West (3rd)
2017 250SX West (2nd)
2016250SX East (7th)
2015 250SX West (2nd)
2014 250SX West (9th)

It’s remarkable how similar the stats are for Ferrandis and Sexton. Similar total in career starts (31 for Ferrandis, 28 for Sexton), exact same top tens, top fives and wins, and nearly the same podium total (17 for Sexton, 18 for Ferrandis). Of course, they also both have two titles.

Although the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be the first full season in the 450SX class for Ferrandis, Sexton, and McElrath, it won’t be the first time McElrath has lined up for a 450SX event.

McElrath finished 11th in the 450SX main event at the 2015 East Rutherford Supercross on April 25, 2015, and just last year finished 12th in the 450SX main event at the Daytona Supercross on March 9, 2019. In both cases McElrath was competing in the 250SX West Region and he hopped aboard a KTM 450 SX-F for the premier class events.

While it’s unsure where current Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Ferrandis and McElrath will end up, GEICO Honda’s Sexton will move to the 450 Class of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Read Now
August 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now