Dylan Ferrandis, Shane McElrath, and Chase Sexton have all officially pointed out of the 250SX class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Ferrandis and Sexton both defended their respective 250SX regional titles (Ferrandis in 250SX West and Sexton in 250SX East) and McElrath has exceeded the points limit in the 250SX class for the fourth year of his career, meaning the time for all three riders in the small bore class is done.
In my Redux post following the final round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, I hinted at the similarities between Ferrandis and Sexton’s 250SX careers. Here’s a more in depth look at the 250SX careers of all three riders.
Dylan Ferrandis
250SX Career
|Years Competed
|4 (2017-2020)
|First Main Event Start
|Minneapolis SX - February 18, 2017 (6th)
|Last Main Event Start
|Salt Lake City 7 SX - June 21, 2020 (4th)
|Main Event Starts
|31
|Top 10 Finishes
|27
|Top 5 Finishes
|23
|Podium Finishes
|18
|Wins
|6
|First Main Event Win
|Seattle SX - March 23, 2019
|Main Event Start Until First Win
|19
|Last Main Event Win
|San Diego SX - February 8, 2020
|Championships
|2 ('19 and '20 250SX West)
Point Total
|Point Total
|604
|Years
|4
|Average
|151
Championship Finish
|Year
|Region (Points standings finish)
|2020
|250SX West (1st)
|2019
|250SX West (1st)
|2018
|250SX East (22nd)
|2017
|250SX East (5th)
Chase Sexton
250SX Career
|Years Competed
|3 (2018-2020)
|First Main Event Start
|Anaheim 1 - January 6, 2018 (8th)
|Last Main Event Start
|Salt Lake City 7 SX - June 21, 2020 (1st)
|Main Event Starts
|28
|Top 10 Finishes
|27
|Top 5 Finishes
|23
|Podium Finishes
|17
|Wins
|6
|First Main Event Win
|East Rutherford SX- April 27, 2019
|Main Event Start Until First Win
|18
|Last Main Event Win
|Salt Lake City 7 SX - June 21, 2020
|Championships
|2 ('19 and '20 250SX East)
Point Total
|Point Total
|578
|Years
|3
|Average
|192.67
Championship Finish
|Year
|Region (Points standings finish)
|2020
|250SX East (1st)
|2019
|250SX East (1st)
|2018
|250SX West (5th)
Shane McElrath
250SX Career
|Years Competed
|7 (2014-2020)
|First Main Event Start
|Anaheim 1 - January 4, 2014 (16th)
|Last Main Event Start
|Salt Lake City 7 SX - June 21, 2020 (2nd)
|Main Event Starts
|62
|Top 10 Finishes
|52
|Top 5 Finishes
|38
|Podium Finishes
|26
|Wins
|9
|First Main Event Win
|Anaheim 1 SX - January 7, 2017
|Main Event Start Until First Win
|30
|Last Main Event Win
|Salt Lake City 2 SX - June 3, 2020
|Championships
|0
Point Total
|Point Total
|1,035
|Years
|7
|Average
|147.86
Championship Finish
|Year
|Region (Points standings finish)
|2020
|250SX East (2nd)
|2019
|250SX West (8th)
|2018
|250SX West (3rd)
|2017
|250SX West (2nd)
|2016
|250SX East (7th)
|2015
|250SX West (2nd)
|2014
|250SX West (9th)
It’s remarkable how similar the stats are for Ferrandis and Sexton. Similar total in career starts (31 for Ferrandis, 28 for Sexton), exact same top tens, top fives and wins, and nearly the same podium total (17 for Sexton, 18 for Ferrandis). Of course, they also both have two titles.
Although the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be the first full season in the 450SX class for Ferrandis, Sexton, and McElrath, it won’t be the first time McElrath has lined up for a 450SX event.
McElrath finished 11th in the 450SX main event at the 2015 East Rutherford Supercross on April 25, 2015, and just last year finished 12th in the 450SX main event at the Daytona Supercross on March 9, 2019. In both cases McElrath was competing in the 250SX West Region and he hopped aboard a KTM 450 SX-F for the premier class events.
While it’s unsure where current Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Ferrandis and McElrath will end up, GEICO Honda’s Sexton will move to the 450 Class of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.