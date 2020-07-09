It’s remarkable how similar the stats are for Ferrandis and Sexton. Similar total in career starts (31 for Ferrandis, 28 for Sexton), exact same top tens, top fives and wins, and nearly the same podium total (17 for Sexton, 18 for Ferrandis). Of course, they also both have two titles.

Although the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be the first full season in the 450SX class for Ferrandis, Sexton, and McElrath, it won’t be the first time McElrath has lined up for a 450SX event.

McElrath finished 11th in the 450SX main event at the 2015 East Rutherford Supercross on April 25, 2015, and just last year finished 12th in the 450SX main event at the Daytona Supercross on March 9, 2019. In both cases McElrath was competing in the 250SX West Region and he hopped aboard a KTM 450 SX-F for the premier class events.

While it’s unsure where current Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Ferrandis and McElrath will end up, GEICO Honda’s Sexton will move to the 450 Class of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.