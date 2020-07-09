Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sun Jul 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Read Now: Racing in The LA Coliseum, What We Learned in SLC & Much More!

July 9, 2020 2:00pm

The September issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the September issue of Racer X magazine

Monster Energy AMA Supercross packs up and moves to Salt Lake City for a successful, extended stay. What did we learn from our month in SLC? Then we dive into the history of racing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—the birthplace of what we now know as supercross.

These features and much more in the September issue of Racer X.

During the sport’s seven-race Salt Lake City residency, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac finally locked down his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship.
During the sport’s seven-race Salt Lake City residency, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac finally locked down his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship.

Align Media

During the sport’s seven-race Salt Lake City residency, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac finally locked down his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship.

The September 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

7 Races In Salt Lake City

An ambitious—and compromised—plan to finish the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship created champions and side effects. Not all were expected.

Read Now Preview Now

The September 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

The Cradle

Revisiting Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the birthplace of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. (Read or listen)

Read Now Preview Now

The September 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Racerhead - Five Guys, One Question

Are you open to the idea of racing multiple times a week in the future if it means shortening the duration of the season?

Read Now Preview Now

The September 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Vintage Vault

Harley-Davidson and the 1978 Daytona Supercross.

Read Now Preview Now

Read Now
September 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now