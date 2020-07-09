Read Now: Racing in The LA Coliseum, What We Learned in SLC & Much More!
Inside the September issue of Racer X magazine
Monster Energy AMA Supercross packs up and moves to Salt Lake City for a successful, extended stay. What did we learn from our month in SLC? Then we dive into the history of racing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—the birthplace of what we now know as supercross.

During the sport’s seven-race Salt Lake City residency, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac finally locked down his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship.
7 Races In Salt Lake City
An ambitious—and compromised—plan to finish the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship created champions and side effects. Not all were expected.
The Cradle
Revisiting Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the birthplace of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. (Read or listen)
Racerhead - Five Guys, One Question
Are you open to the idea of racing multiple times a week in the future if it means shortening the duration of the season?
Vintage Vault
Harley-Davidson and the 1978 Daytona Supercross.