Racer X Films: 2005 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build

July 9, 2020 1:45pm | by:

Resident Racer X test rider Kris Keefer has the opportunity to test ride a lot of bikes, but you know it's something special when he wants to buy the very bike he tests. That's what happened recently when he rode this Kawasaki KX250 from builder Kris Puffer. 

Build: Kris Puffer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

Interested in parts from this build? Shop Now.

Parts List:

Vertex Pistons   

Full Piston Kit (ring, pin, clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

Tom Morgan Racing        

Cylinder Porting and Head Mod 

www.morganracingengines.com

FMF Racing

Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

Cometic Gasket

Top End Gaskets

www.cometic.com 

Supersprox

Front Sprocket (13T), Rear Sprocket (51T), MX Chain

www.supersprox.com

Pivot Works

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swing Arm Bearing Rebuild Kit, Upper Shock Rebuild Kit, Wheel Bearing Kits 

www.pivotworks.com

Dunlop  

MX33 Front, MX33 Rear

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

All Balls     

Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Front and Rear Master Cylinder Rebuild Kits, Front and Rear Caliper Rebuild Kits, Front and Rear Brake Pad Retaining Pins

www.allballsracing.com

Faster USA 

Full Complete Wheels with Faster USA Hubs, Dirt Star ST-X Rims, Anodized Swingarm

www.fasterusa.com  

Hinson Clutch Components  

Clutch Basket, Cushions for Basket, Fiber Plates

www.hinsonracing.com

Galfer USA

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Rotor (Rear), Front and Rear Brake Lines, Front and Rear Brake Pads 

www.galferusa.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

MotoTassinari  

V-Force Reed Cage

www.mototassinari.com   

UFO Plastic   

Full Plastic Kit with Customizing, 2008 KX450F Shrouds, 2013 KX250F Front Fender, 2013 KX250F Front Number Plate, KX250 Fork Guards, KX250 Rear Fender, KX250 Side Number Plates, KX250 Mud Flap

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Enzo Suspension 

Re-valve and Setup

www.enzoracing.com

MotoSeat

Custom Seat Cover 

www.motoseat.com

Works Connection   

Front and Rear Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount Front Brake, Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly with Silver Lever, Front Brake Lever, Engine Oil Fill Cap, Steering Nut, Axle Blocks, Valve Stem Caps 

www.worksconnection.com

San Diego Powder Coating 

Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear, Race Prep Masking

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com 

DeCal Works  

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Nihilo Concepts 

Frame Grip Tape

www.nihiloconcepts.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants 

R-50 Two-Stroke Premix

www.klotzlube.com

ICW  

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

www.icwbikestands.com    

Fasst Company  

Rear Brake Return Spring, Rear Brake Clevis

www.fasstco.com

TM Designworks  

Rear Chain Guide, Chain/Swing Slider, Power Lip Roller Kit 

www.tmdesignworks.com

Specbolt 

Full Nickel Works Custom Restoration Bolt Kit

www.specbolt.com

VP Racing Fuels

C-12 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com   

ODI Grips

Emig Pro Lock-On Grip System

www.odigrips.com

Scar 

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racingusa.com

Mika Metals

Handlebars (RC Bend)

www.mikametals.com

Lightspeed

Carbon Fiber Glide Plate

www.lightspeedcarbon.com

U.S. Metal Polishing

Stripped and Polished Swingarm

www.usametalpolishing.com

Michael Fisher Products 

Custom Brackets for Newer KX450 Shrouds 

@fischer927

Mullennix Quality Coatings

Engine Covers Cerakoted in Sniper Gray

@mullennix_qc

  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-024 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-026 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-033 Simon Cudby
  • 2005_Kawasaki_KX250-May20-Cudby-039 Simon Cudby

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

