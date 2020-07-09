Racer X Films: 2005 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build
Resident Racer X test rider Kris Keefer has the opportunity to test ride a lot of bikes, but you know it's something special when he wants to buy the very bike he tests. That's what happened recently when he rode this Kawasaki KX250 from builder Kris Puffer.
Build: Kris Puffer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
Parts List:
Vertex Pistons
Full Piston Kit (ring, pin, clips)
Tom Morgan Racing
Cylinder Porting and Head Mod
FMF Racing
Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer
Cometic Gasket
Top End Gaskets
Supersprox
Front Sprocket (13T), Rear Sprocket (51T), MX Chain
Pivot Works
Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swing Arm Bearing Rebuild Kit, Upper Shock Rebuild Kit, Wheel Bearing Kits
Dunlop
MX33 Front, MX33 Rear
All Balls
Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Front and Rear Master Cylinder Rebuild Kits, Front and Rear Caliper Rebuild Kits, Front and Rear Brake Pad Retaining Pins
Faster USA
Full Complete Wheels with Faster USA Hubs, Dirt Star ST-X Rims, Anodized Swingarm
Hinson Clutch Components
Clutch Basket, Cushions for Basket, Fiber Plates
Galfer USA
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Rotor (Rear), Front and Rear Brake Lines, Front and Rear Brake Pads
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
MotoTassinari
V-Force Reed Cage
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit with Customizing, 2008 KX450F Shrouds, 2013 KX250F Front Fender, 2013 KX250F Front Number Plate, KX250 Fork Guards, KX250 Rear Fender, KX250 Side Number Plates, KX250 Mud Flap
Enzo Suspension
Re-valve and Setup
MotoSeat
Custom Seat Cover
Works Connection
Front and Rear Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount Front Brake, Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly with Silver Lever, Front Brake Lever, Engine Oil Fill Cap, Steering Nut, Axle Blocks, Valve Stem Caps
San Diego Powder Coating
Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear, Race Prep Masking
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds
Nihilo Concepts
Frame Grip Tape
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
R-50 Two-Stroke Premix
ICW
Radiator Straightening and Bracing
Fasst Company
Rear Brake Return Spring, Rear Brake Clevis
TM Designworks
Rear Chain Guide, Chain/Swing Slider, Power Lip Roller Kit
Specbolt
Full Nickel Works Custom Restoration Bolt Kit
VP Racing Fuels
C-12 Fuel
ODI Grips
Emig Pro Lock-On Grip System
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
Mika Metals
Handlebars (RC Bend)
Lightspeed
Carbon Fiber Glide Plate
U.S. Metal Polishing
Stripped and Polished Swingarm
Michael Fisher Products
Custom Brackets for Newer KX450 Shrouds
Mullennix Quality Coatings
Engine Covers Cerakoted in Sniper Gray
