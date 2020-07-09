Racer X Films: 2005 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build

Resident Racer X test rider Kris Keefer has the opportunity to test ride a lot of bikes, but you know it's something special when he wants to buy the very bike he tests. That's what happened recently when he rode this Kawasaki KX250 from builder Kris Puffer.

Build: Kris Puffer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

Parts List:

Vertex Pistons

Full Piston Kit (ring, pin, clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

Tom Morgan Racing

Cylinder Porting and Head Mod

www.morganracingengines.com

FMF Racing

Fatty Exhaust, Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

Cometic Gasket

Top End Gaskets

www.cometic.com

Supersprox

Front Sprocket (13T), Rear Sprocket (51T), MX Chain

www.supersprox.com

Pivot Works

Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swing Arm Bearing Rebuild Kit, Upper Shock Rebuild Kit, Wheel Bearing Kits

www.pivotworks.com

Dunlop

MX33 Front, MX33 Rear

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

All Balls

Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Front and Rear Master Cylinder Rebuild Kits, Front and Rear Caliper Rebuild Kits, Front and Rear Brake Pad Retaining Pins

www.allballsracing.com

Faster USA

Full Complete Wheels with Faster USA Hubs, Dirt Star ST-X Rims, Anodized Swingarm

www.fasterusa.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Clutch Basket, Cushions for Basket, Fiber Plates

www.hinsonracing.com

Galfer USA

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Rotor (Rear), Front and Rear Brake Lines, Front and Rear Brake Pads

www.galferusa.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

MotoTassinari

V-Force Reed Cage

www.mototassinari.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit with Customizing, 2008 KX450F Shrouds, 2013 KX250F Front Fender, 2013 KX250F Front Number Plate, KX250 Fork Guards, KX250 Rear Fender, KX250 Side Number Plates, KX250 Mud Flap

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Enzo Suspension

Re-valve and Setup

www.enzoracing.com

MotoSeat

Custom Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

Works Connection

Front and Rear Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount Front Brake, Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly with Silver Lever, Front Brake Lever, Engine Oil Fill Cap, Steering Nut, Axle Blocks, Valve Stem Caps

www.worksconnection.com

San Diego Powder Coating

Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear, Race Prep Masking

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Nihilo Concepts

Frame Grip Tape

www.nihiloconcepts.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

R-50 Two-Stroke Premix

www.klotzlube.com

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

www.icwbikestands.com

Fasst Company

Rear Brake Return Spring, Rear Brake Clevis

www.fasstco.com

TM Designworks

Rear Chain Guide, Chain/Swing Slider, Power Lip Roller Kit

www.tmdesignworks.com

Specbolt

Full Nickel Works Custom Restoration Bolt Kit

www.specbolt.com

VP Racing Fuels

C-12 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

ODI Grips

Emig Pro Lock-On Grip System

www.odigrips.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racingusa.com

Mika Metals

Handlebars (RC Bend)

www.mikametals.com

Lightspeed

Carbon Fiber Glide Plate

www.lightspeedcarbon.com

U.S. Metal Polishing

Stripped and Polished Swingarm

www.usametalpolishing.com

Michael Fisher Products

Custom Brackets for Newer KX450 Shrouds

@fischer927

Mullennix Quality Coatings

Engine Covers Cerakoted in Sniper Gray

@mullennix_qc