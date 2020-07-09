Pro Circuit Released 2008-2020 KLX140 T-6 Exhaust System

CORONA, CA - Recently released from Pro Circuit, the 2008-2020 KLX140 T-6 Exhaust System will be sure to increase performance for entry level riders as they tear up the off-road trails. The exhaust system offers improved performance, durability and a professional look. The T-6 is constructed of a stainless steel head pipe, brushed aluminum canister and a carbon fiber end-cap. A United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor also comes equipped making it easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing. The T-6 exhaust system for the KLX140 is a great performance exhaust for both young and old riders who want to have a little off-road fun.

