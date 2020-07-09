Kansas’ Kevin Moranz is a forward thinking privateer who’s certainly shown some improvement in year two of his pro career. This year, riding a KTM 250 SX-F, Moranz made five main events, collected 35 points, and ended up just outside the top twenty in 250SX East points. Last year, on a Kawasaki, he made a couple of main events and earned only seven points so he’s on the upward trajectory.

“This is technically my first actual full season, just because last year was my rookie season and I got hurt and didn’t come back until Daytona. So I only got to do three or four supercrosses,” said Moranz. “So to come in as this going to be my full season, a little bit more experience. I’m actually just starting to click away, starting to get more confidence, more speed. There’s a lot more in me, so I’m excited.”

When you talk to Moranz, you can tell he’s more than just your average supercross racer. He went to college and got his associate degree for one and for two, following him on social media, you can see that he’s trying to bring value for any sponsors of his program. One way he’s done that is through a helmet sponsorship each week that he ends up raffling off.