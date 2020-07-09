Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, and much more.

This week, we talk with Orange Brigade KTM’s Daxton Bennick.

Current Age: 14

Hometown: Morganton, North Carolina

Instagram: @DaxtonBennick

Team: Orange Brigade KTM, Troy Lee Designs, Red Bull

Classes: 250B and 450B stock

Racer X: So what have you been up to this year?

Daxton Bennick: My first race back from Loretta’s last year was Daytona RCSX getting a second and a eighth in Supermini 1 and 2. Then I went to Spring-A-Ding-Ding in Texas and finished second and third and then from there I moved up to a 250. I was getting way too tall for my supermini! My first race on the 250 went great, racing at Silver Dollar. There were a lot of fast dudes there and I ended up with a second and third. Then I won all six motos at my regional, I was super happy on that.

What was the biggest difference for you moving up to the 250 from Supermini?

As soon as I got on it I liked it a lot more mostly because it fit me so much better and it’s a little bit faster than the 112 [Supermini].