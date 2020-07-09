Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, and much more.
This week, we talk with Orange Brigade KTM’s Daxton Bennick.
Daxton Bennick
Current Age: 14
Hometown: Morganton, North Carolina
Instagram: @DaxtonBennick
Team: Orange Brigade KTM, Troy Lee Designs, Red Bull
Classes: 250B and 450B stock
Racer X: So what have you been up to this year?
Daxton Bennick: My first race back from Loretta’s last year was Daytona RCSX getting a second and a eighth in Supermini 1 and 2. Then I went to Spring-A-Ding-Ding in Texas and finished second and third and then from there I moved up to a 250. I was getting way too tall for my supermini! My first race on the 250 went great, racing at Silver Dollar. There were a lot of fast dudes there and I ended up with a second and third. Then I won all six motos at my regional, I was super happy on that.
What was the biggest difference for you moving up to the 250 from Supermini?
As soon as I got on it I liked it a lot more mostly because it fit me so much better and it’s a little bit faster than the 112 [Supermini].
[Laughs] Yeah, just a little bit! So tell me about your collarbone, what happened? I know you mentioned the possibility of still making it to race at the ranch, what’s the latest?
So Monday I high sided and broke my collarbone, not a clean break but almost all the way through. It doesn’t require surgery but I might be getting surgery to race Loretta’s. No news right now, just really hoping I will be able to race. I’ve been feeling really good on the bike lately.
I figured. So, injury removed, what are your goals for Loretta’s, if it all works out?
Moving up to the 250B class as an AMA 13-year-old is pretty crazy. Not many people do that but my goal is to win.
So how did you get into moto?
My dad used to race, he actually had a top ten in pro supercross. I started riding at age four, and did my first race was when I was six.
Editor's Note: Todd Bennick is still a badass.
So where do you train and who do you train with?
I have a track at my house that I train at. I ride with Henry Miller almost every day he helps me a lot it’s always good to have a guy like him that’s faster than me and makes me push.
How long have you been with Orange Brigade?
I’ve been with them since 2014, I love it their team. It’s like family.