The aluminum bilateral beam frame has been redesigned with all-new flex characteristics that provide improved cornering performance, traction and bump reaction to give the rider more confidence to push harder in any off-road condition. Other chassis components such as engine mounts, top triple clamp and front axle, as the KYB® suspension with enhanced compression and rebound characteristics were carefully refined to reduce weight while improving handling and performance. To the 2021 YZ450FX features a newly designed front brake caliper, brake pads and front and rear disc.

Overall, Yamaha offers a massive lineup of machinery when you include 50s, 65s, 85s, 125 and 250 two-strokes, the YZF four-strokes motocross and YZFX off-road bikes. The PW50, by the way, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, with over 380,000 models sold in over 150 countries. We don’t see the WR450 and WR250 in this year’s lineup, at least not yet. Those were enduro bikes situated between the FX off-road racers and the TT-R trail bikes.

For all the info on the new Yamahas for 2021, check out all three press releases below.

Yamaha Announces Full Lineup of 2021 Motocross Bikes

MARIETTA, Ga.—Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, introduces its complete lineup of race-ready 2021 motocross bikes including the updated YZ250F. Featuring a thoroughly refined engine, revised frame, new suspension settings and new brakes, the YZ250F continues to dominate the competition with the best balance of power and handling.

“The YZ250F is clearly the leader in its class, winning back-to-back Monster Energy AMA Supercross West Coast 250SX Championships, dominating media shootouts year after year, and by offering industry-exclusive features like the free Power Tuner app, which allows riders to wirelessly tune engine performance for changing track conditions,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “For 2021 the YZ250F gets significant engine, frame, suspension and brake updates to deliver more class-leading power and offer a superior balance of nimble yet confidence-inspiring handling. Yamaha’s entire 2021 motocross lineup continues to raise the bar of competitive performance.”

Also new for 2021, the YZ250F and YZ450F will be offered in special Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Editions, pairing Yamaha’s legendary YZ performance with a new, race team-inspired aesthetic.

In addition to the updated YZ250F and the Monster Energy Racing Edition models, the full two-stroke lineup consisting of the YZ65, YZ85, YZ125 and YZ250, as well as the four-stroke YZ450F, all return for 2021 with the next-generation Team Yamaha Blue color and graphics scheme to further accentuate the advances of the YZ series.

Welcome to the victorYZone

Yamaha’s off-road competition bikes offer the very latest in technology with performance features designed to help racing enthusiasts reach their maximum potential, win races, and stand on top of the podium.

New 2021 YZ250F: Tune, Race, Win

The new 2021 Yamaha YZ250F has been redesigned for a more competitive, greater performing motocross experience. The new 250cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new cylinder head with an improved intake port shape and new camshaft profile, as well a new airbox and intake track, a new silencer, and an updated ECU. These modifications, along with other refinements like an updated transmission and shift cam, a revised clutch design and improved water pump impeller, all help to produce stronger mid- to top-end power and increased peak power, while retaining its class-leading low-end torque.