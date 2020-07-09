“As far as training goes, you maybe ran a mile or two,” he adds. “We mostly just rode, and I don’t think anyone really took it serious. I liked to eat back then, that’s for sure.”

Under Nico Izzi’s giant shadow at the time was Cole Seely, whose laid-back California style differed greatly from Nico’s ground-and-pound work ethic.

“I had no idea about training or diet or anything along those lines back then,” Seely recalls. “I was just having fun.” Izzi and Seely shared Suzuki support, but most of the attention surrounded the former.

“I think they were tired of basically Izzi getting all of the support they wanted,” admits Gress, Suzuki’s point man back then. “Cole was trying, but I never would have guessed he was mentally strong enough to do what he’s done since. No one deserves that success more.”

Back then, Seely was an afterthought behind Izzi. Now he’s likely to become Canard’s Honda Muscle Milk teammate in 2015.

“Cole was a nobody during his amateur career, but then he got that TLD deal, and he worked at it so hard,” Larsen says of his friend. “That deal was a perfect deal with the perfect team.”

“Back then there were so many guys that were better than me,” Seely admits. “I had no sense of ever being where I’m at now. I thought it would be cool to make supercross mains. Once that first pro season was done, if nothing came along, I would pack up and go to school.”

Seely would become a 250 SX winner and title contender, but he had doubts about a long-term future in the sport.

“At the end of 2009 I even enrolled in two classes, but then Christian Craig got hurt and TLD asked me to race supercross,” he says. “If that wouldn’t have happened, I probably would have graduated from community college, and I don’t know what I’d be doing, really.

“Looking back, I wish I would have known, but the path that I took was a little different,” he adds. “Kids that were beating me—kids that I couldn’t even keep up with back then, now the roles are reversed. I think it was definitely more of a complicated and more diverse approach to turning pro, but it taught me a lot.”

Canard began to blossom in 2004. “That year at Loretta’s was really the year Canard popped on the map,” says Larsen, Canard’s teammate back then. “That was the week that Trey really stepped in there, and I kind of followed suit.”

Although Canard showed signs of what was to come, nothing was certain. “Honestly, in 2004, where he was and what he had gone through family-wise, I don’t even know. I probably would have said working back home at the family’s motorcycle shop,” Gress says of Canard, who lost his father a few years earlier. “Personally, I didn’t know that he had so much inside of him to do what he does. In ’04, I would have missed him on the scout sheet. That would have been a terrible mistake.”

Ten years ago, no one would have pegged Trey Canard and Cole Seely to be at the sport’s highest level with lucrative contracts and multiple race wins and—in Canard’s case—championships. That was supposed to be Izzi and Stroupe. But somewhere along the way, both got lost—and not just once.

Izzi rode straight into a Suzuki factory deal in 2007, finishing tenth at the Spring Creek National that followed his Loretta Lynn’s graduation. One week later, Stroupe showed up at the Steel City National on a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki and finished a fantastic second in his first pro moto. Both would end that day in the top five overall.