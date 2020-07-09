Bobby Hewitt Out at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Today's press release from Husqvarna is very succinct.

After more than five years of working together, it was announced today that Husqvarna Motorsports, Inc. and HRH Racing, Inc. have mutually agreed to conclude their business relationship for the remainder of the 2020 race season and beyond. As a result of this new agreement, HRH Racing, Inc. owner, Bobby Hewitt, will no longer serve as Team Manager of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. Husqvarna Motorsports, Inc. would like to thank Bobby Hewitt for his commitment to the race team over the past five years and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Hewitt's team actually started as an amateur racing outfit supporting his son, Hunter, but soon transitioned into a top Kawasaki amateur squad known as "Extreme Team Green." The team eventually began racing at the pro level on Kawasakis with various title sponsors. Later, the squad transitioned to Suzukis with Rockstar Energy as title sponsor, but Suzuki pulled support. This led to a magical story in 2013, as Hewitt's squad, without factory support, led the Monster Energy AMA Supercross standings for half of the season with Davi Millsaps.

The team also had young pros like Jason Anderson on the rise. KTM snapped up the team as a support squad for 2014, and Anderson delivered the 250SX West Championship.

When KTM re-launched Husqvarna's factory racing effort for 2015, Hewitt's Rockstar team moved to the brand. Since then, titles kept coming, including three 250 championships for Zach Osborne, and the crown jewel, the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship with Anderson, who has ridden for the team his entire pro career. Hewitt was no longer with the team in Utah, but the squad swept the podium at this year's 450SX finale last month, with Osborne, Anderson and Dean Wilson.