Okay. So you were on a factory Honda team and you were racing a local hare scramble!

[Laughs] Yeah I don’t even know how or why I was there. I was training at ClubMX and I saw it on the list and decided I would just ride whatever. I think I got second behind Josh Strang. We had a good battle that day. That was a good race. It was actually one of the most fun tracks I’ve ever raced.

Oh yeah Mid-East. That’s my local series here in the Carolinas, my buddy Buren Hamrick runs it. Everyone loves Buren.

Yeah!

So Croom is your first time back in woods? Nothing else this week?

Nope. I just did my normal program Monday and Tuesday. Yesterday we actually rode at Baggett’s track. It’s been raining a lot so we’ve been trying to get the motos in early. Yesterday though, our second moto was at maybe 12:30 and we actually got hammered with rain about halfway through. I think Croom is a good option because it’s sandy, it’s not private. I just want to get used to the bike with a little extra weight, and the big tank and all that. I’m not that worried about it. The only thing I hope for this weekend is that it’s not just a quagmire. I hope it’s a decent track and we get to hammer it.

"I just offered my services to whatever else they might need. Maybe it’s GNCC, maybe it’s Canada. I’m not just going to sit here in Florida and just grind week after week. I’m happy to go race and have some fun and bring some recognition to the brand." -Zach Osborne

Well look, you’ve ridden at High Point your whole life. This is like a mile away from there. We all know rain can be a factor there, but looking at the forecast, it seems like it’s going to be hot! Maybe this will play to your advantage.

Yeah, I think it does play in my favor a little bit. I haven’t raced a GNCC in a long time, and I know these guys are bad dudes. I’ve trained with Kailub for the last three summers, we’ve been friends for a long time. I’m not underestimating anyone. I just hope to put myself in a good position, maybe run up front and have some fun. Should be a good, fun day.

Well, plenty of motocross guys have come in and raced these, and sometimes they have a little edge to them or a chip on their shoulder. But as your quote said in the press release, whatever you finish is what you finish, it doesn’t matter to you. That’s so Zacho right there. I don’t think you’re trying to show people or prove anything.

No not at all. Would I love to win? Yes. Would I love to put it on the podium? Of course. But I’m not going to put any pressure on myself. It’s just a fun thing. If the opportunity presents itself and it’s not a massive risk, I’ll go for it.

There’s only one time, as far as I know, where a random guy showed up for one GNCC and actually won it, and it’s the guy who specializes in doing the impossible. That was Doug Henry. Are you familiar with what he did that day? In 2005?

Well, I’ve experienced about the same level of dehydration the year I did the Florida race. I did know he won that, but I didn’t know the full story. Then yesterday on my Instagram, Gothic Jay, he’s kind of an off-road legend and he used to work for Honda, he commented that on that day, Doug’s legs were so cramped he just let them dangle beside him and he still pinned it! [Laughs] I didn’t know that!