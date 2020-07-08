As we continue to count down to the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, we also continue to reminisce about great battles through the years at an event that has hosted plenty of them.

Ricky Carmichael has had a lot of big, BIG rivalries. There was Jeremy McGrath in AMA Supercross, followed by Chad Reed, followed by James Stewart. There was Robbie Reynard and then Kevin Windham in the outdoor nationals. There was Stefan Everts seemingly every other year at the FIM Motocross of Nations. Through them all it was usually Carmichael who persevered during his 10-year professional career, and maybe that’s because he knew the intensity of a true rivalry as a kid. Because in winning ten AMA Amateur National Championship titles at Loretta Lynn’s, he had plenty of turf wars and playground fights on the ranch track.

On 65s it was Ohio’s Brock Sellards and Georgia’s Shae Bentley. On 85s and Super Minis it was Sellards and Bentley, along with Michigan’s Nick Wey and Idaho’s Danny Smith. And then on 125s and 250s all of those other guys, as well as Ohio’s Charlie Dunaway and Georgia’s Robbie Horton.