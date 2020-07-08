Here’s a press release we did not see coming. Beta, a popular trials brand that also makes enduro-focused off-road dirt bikes, just announced a limited run of motocross bikes for 2021. These will be the first-ever Beta motocross bikes. That’s surprising enough, but here’s the wildest part: these will be electric start two-stroke 300s!

Beta has had Rodney Smith, the five-time GNCC Champion but also a former MXGP overall winner, in the fold for a few years to run its off-road team, so he can easily provide some solid guidance. But in an even bigger surprise, former 250SX West Champion Jake Weimer has now popped up riding the new bike as well.

As with every new style of motocross bike, the first question will be the performance of the bike. But there’s a second question here: how many will be imported into the country? The press release says very limited production.

The first shipments are scheduled for late October however most will be sold out by the time they reach the dealers so riders are encouraged to reach out to their Beta dealer and leave a deposit to insure delivery. Riders can also reserve one by clicking the box below and leaving a $889.00 refundable deposit. This will insure delivery to the dealer of their choice from the production. The MSRP is listed at $9,199.00 plus a $389.00 destination fee.

Here’s the full press releaseand a video!

Beta Offers a Limited Production Motocross Bike

Introducing the all-new 2021 Beta 300 RX! A new model from the Italian family motorcycle manufacturer that promises to bring "Rideability" to the MX world.

The new 300 RX features an electric start 293.1cc two stroke power plant with a 6-speed transmission. The engine has been tuned exclusively for moto in every way. With an adjustable power-valve, riders can dial-in the amount of "hit" the engine provides.

The chassis includes a special frame built just for the RX model, as well as longer-travel suspension. The KYB closed cartridge front fork and Sachs rear shock have internal settings that were developed by Beta USA's in-house suspension department.