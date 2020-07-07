Zach Osborne To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video July 8

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Zach Osborne will join our Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video tomorrow (July 8) at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. Weigandt will ask Osborne about the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, his decision to complete at the High Voltage GNCC this coming weekend, and more.

You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram account live as it happens, or you can watch it as Instagram IGTV posts afterwards on our page. We will also embed the video interview below once it has concluded.