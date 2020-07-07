The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is on hold, with the announced round-one date of July 18 postponed. MX Sports Pro Racing, a sister company to Racer X, has said it has hopes of instead starting the series in August. For more info on why racing in July won’t happen, Jason Weigandt called Davey Coombs, who is the founder of Racer X and also the VP of MX Sports Pro Racing. The interview was conducted last Thursday, July 2.

Jason Weigandt: News came out this week, and not news I personally want to hear, and probably you either, that the series is now delayed to possibly August. I’m sure there are plenty of reasons that go into a decision like this.

Davey Coombs: There’s obviously a lot that goes into a decision like this. No one wants to delay or postpone any more than we have to, but given the circumstances of what’s going on around the country, specifically in California, in Florida, in Texas, where a lot of our athletes and race teams are based down south, we literally gathered all the teams together on a call and said, “What do you think?” I don’t want to get into someone’s personal health or personal business, but what no one is talking about, because no one is saying it, is that in our industry, some of our race teams, at this moment, are dealing with these breakouts. They are quarantined, because, for whatever reason, they came back from Salt Lake City, things opened up, they get on with their lives, and boom, we started hearing about positive tests. We called the specific teams, and they confirmed it. So, to start racing in Indiana, which is the one state and the one current national track that we could actually have a race on, but after that, everything else is up in the air, is not something they wanted to do. We’ve been hearing about what’s been going on in Michigan, for RedBud, you’ve been hearing about the governor New York, for Unadilla, we know that there’s a big breakout and things have been closing in Florida, which deals with WW Ranch, let alone what’s going on out in California, where they have been getting back to stay-at-home rules. It’s impossible, not to mention irresponsible, to ask those teams to get on planes, or get in their big rigs, to go to Indiana, for what would effectively be one sure race. In Indiana. We thought we had two, with WW Ranch, but then, if you watch the news, and I don’t care what news you watch, it’s obvious that there are problems in Florida right now. It’s our hope that when we do start racing, and we really hope it’s in mid-August, when hopefully everything is tempered down a little bit and everyone has a better grasp on everything, we hope we can get in a full series. We’ve spoken with the teams, and we agree with them, that there needs to be a minimum of six races for this to be a real, 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. But honestly, right now, we’re looking at only one track that could do it.

We had a few people say, “What about Pala, that’s an Indian reservation?” I know that. But the rest of California is having a real concerning outbreak, and they’re dealing with closing things back up, and we’re stuck in the middle of that.

Everyone saw what happened with supercross. The Salt Lake City deal, I thought that was a wonderful concept, and a real, bold risk by Feld Entertainment, and they pulled it off. But they had to end a series that was in limbo going back to Indianapolis in March. They wanted to finish their series. No one wants to have the last six races cancelled, especially when you have such a compelling championship battle. So, they made a decision to race with no fans, lots of safety protocols, and literally race just for TV. It works for them because they were trying to find a good, safe way to end the series. We’re looking for good, safe way to start a series. We don’t want to be like MXGP, they unfortunately got two races in, and they’re still waiting to go. MXGP has nothing to do with the politics of America, that’s an entirely different thing. But they’re dealing with all these nations with all these different rules and regulations. We’re dealing with all these states with different rules and regulations. But we’re also dealing with the race teams, the race staffs, our staff, and there are real concerns that no one wants to travel now that this recent outbreak has just hit.

So, we had a conference call with 23 different entities. It was like a who's who of American motocross. Not one representative of a team, of an OEM, or even any of the privateer teams that were on the call, none of them want to start racing until we have a better hold on what the rest of the series will look like, and what’s going on with health and the pandemic in America right now. I want to go racing worse than anyone. We have a magazine and website, so we want races to cover. We want to sell tickets and let fans come and enjoy our sport. But we don’t want a bunch of people who are already dealing with the situation in California or Florida to come out of there and go back to there, because we don’t have a second, third, fourth, fifth or sixth race to run.

So, what are we going to do? Well, we’re going to do what’s right for everyone. Not just teams, riders, fans, racers, promoters or even NBC, that was just saying “Is there anything you can do?” Unfortunately, we can’t. Our model is not set up on racing without fans. We have a much different kind of series, a different economy of scale compared to what a big company like Feld [Entertainment] can do with supercross. We’re a series promoter that works with smaller promoters. We’re not the promoter of the Spring Creek National, or the Washougal National, or the Fox Raceway National. We do have three of the rounds that we do promote, but they’re not in states that are ready to open or have a gathering at even 50 percent capacity. So, we decided, and what all of the teams agreed, is to postpone this for one month. There’s no conspiracy, no hidden agenda, we just want to be able to finish what we start. Why don’t we wait to start to when we know we can finish? That’s’ what we’re doing.