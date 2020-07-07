National Registration Now Open For Loretta Lynn's
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the last two Regional Championships took place this past weekend, the final step in qualifying for the 39th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is now complete. Amateur racers have been working hard, competing over the course of five weeks to qualify for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross race at the iconic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Online Registration is NOW OPEN, and will close on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Riders will enter their current AMA membership number and hit submit. Riders will then select their national classes; facility permits and check to enter into the Hookup Lottery (optional). Riders are limited to (2) Facility Permits and (2) Pit Vehicle Permits per Facility Permit. Permits must be purchased in advance. A text message and an email with a link will be issued immediately to adult racers, and in the case of parents with joint custody, both parents. Select either the text message or the email link to receive the required release. Read the release carefully, enter your name and select Sign and Confirm. A Confirmation Receipt will be issued, and after that your registration is complete.
When you pre-enter you will receive $20 in Race Gas Cash credits on RockyMountainATVMC.com (One cash credit per rider, per event). You will receive an email after registering letting you know that cash has been put into your account, what event you received it for and the expiration of that credit.
MotoTees is once again offering the opportunity to put your last name on your official Loretta Lynn's racing bib! All bibs are fully sublimated and will include your last name above your race number. No press on numbers or letters! Purchase extra bibs to frame after the event or have on-hand during race week. These customized bibs are in addition to the race bib provided by MX Sports. Orders will begin at a later date.
Due to health concerns we will be following social distancing protocols on race week. That means keep a safe 6-foot distance from others and when you can’t, wear a facemask. Bring a weeklong supply of facemasks for your entire family and pit crew and be prepared to wear them when necessary. Instruct your children on proper usage of facemasks and the importance of washing their hands often and not touching their face. Have hand sanitizer and antibacterial soap readily available and use it often. Make sure everyone reviews and follows the 2020 Safe-to-Race Health Plan.
Although pre-entered, all riders must confirm their entries at the event during Registration. Due to health concerns, only adult riders and the parents of minor riders are required to attend Registration. Minors are encouraged not to attend Registration. To avoid the spread of germs, please bring your own pen to Registration. Registration is a Mandatory Mask Zone (MMZ).
Registration will be located at the Monster Arena as follows:
Sunday August, 2:
10 am – 11:30 am: Youth Classes ONLY (Classes 20-27)
12 pm – 1:30 pm: Youth Classes ONLY (Classes 28-36)
2 pm – 3:30 pm: Amateur Classes ONLY (Classes 3-11 and 19)
4 pm – 5:30 pm: Vet Classes ONLY (Classes 1, 2, and 12-18)
Monday August, 3:
8 am – 10 am: All Classes
For more information regarding this year’s 2020 AMA Amateur National, please read through the Race Procedures, Ground Rules and Event Health Plan. The 39th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, August 3 through Saturday, August 8 at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National, visit the official series website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
- Facebook: @LorettaLynnMX
- Instagram: @LorettaLynnMX
- Twitter: @LorettaLynnMX