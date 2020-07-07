CHASSIS

NEW KX™450-based slim aluminum perimeter frame

NEW Engine is used as a stressed member

NEW Steering head area with optimized rigidity

NEW KX450 swingarm for increased rear traction

The KX250’s new slim aluminium perimeter frame is based off of its KX450 counterpart and with lightweight, nimble handling, and slim ergonomics in mind. Its design is a lightweight construction composed of forged, extruded, and cast parts. The new frame offers a better overall rigidity balance, and while many of the parts are common with the KX450’s frame, the cast parts like shock tower mount and engine hangers were designed specifically for the needs of the KX250. Adding to the frame’s rigidity balance is the use of the engine as a stressed member. The steering head area, main frame rails with updated cross-sections, line for the swingarm brackets, and wider lower frame rails have all been revised and contribute to the overall rigidity balance.

The addition of a KX450 swingarm delivers the rigidity necessary to match the frame and helps to increase traction at the rear wheel. The center of gravity and key dimensions such as swingarm pivot, output sprocket and rear axle locations have all been carefully selected so that the rear tire drives the bike forward.

SUSPENSION & BRAKES

NEW Lower triple clamp design

NEW Revised linkage ratios

NEW Fine-tuned front and rear suspension settings

NEW Smaller-diameter 240 mm rear disc

NEW KX450 front master cylinder

The KX250 is equipped with large diameter 48 mm KYB inverted coil-spring front forks that offer optimum action at the initial part of the fork stroke. The forks feature large-diameter inner tubes, enabling the use of 25 mm damping pistons and delivering smooth action and firm damping. A Kashima Coat on the forks’ outer tubes creates a hard, low-friction surface to help prevent wear abrasion on the inside of the tubes, ensuring the sliding surfaces remain smooth over time while protecting the outside against corrosion. The lubricating material in the coat contributes to smoother suspension action and a better overall ride feel. The lower triple clamp has been revised for optimized rigidity and reduced weight, while contributing to the front’s ability to absorb bumps.

In the rear, a KYB shock unit complements the front fork. The rear shock features dual compression adjustability, which allows high-speed and low-speed damping to be tuned separately. Kashima Coat on the tank cylinder helps prevent wear abrasion and reduces friction for smoother suspension action. A new Uni-Trak® rear suspension system mounts the linkage arm below the swingarm, allowing a longer rear suspension stroke. The linkage ratios have been revised, now using the same as those found on the KX450 motorcycle, contributing to both increased absorption and damping performance. Both front and rear suspension feature new fine-tuned settings that are designed to match the frame and provide increased bump absorption as well as increased traction.

Contributing to the numerous factory-style racing components on the KX250 motorcycle are petal disc brakes. Up front is an oversized 270 mm Braking® brand rotor, which delivers strong braking force and superb control. A new front master cylinder like the one on the KX450 adds to the high level of control and overall feedback found in the front brake.

On the rear, a new smaller-diameter 240 mm Braking brand disc contributes to controllability and offers optimized stopping performance. The petal-style discs contribute to both sporty looks and help deflect debris. A rear caliper guard helps protect the caliper from damage.

ERGONOMICS & ERGO-FIT® ADJUSTABLE COMPONENTS

NEW Factory-style 1-1/8” Renthal® Fatbar® Handlebar

Kawasaki continues its unmatched commitment towards providing riders with class-leading comfort thanks to its ERGO-FIT® adjustable handlebar mounting system and footpegs to fit a variety of riders and riding styles. New for 2021 is a factory-style 1-1/8” thick aluminum Renthal® Fatbar® handlebar, a popular aftermarket part that is now a standard feature. The handlebars feature four-way adjustable mounts. The multi-position handlebars offer two mounting holes with 35 mm of adjustability, and the 180-degree offset clamps boast four individual settings to suit different size riders. The footpegs feature dual-position mounting points, with a lower position that reduces the standard setting by an additional 5 mm. The lower position effectively lowers the center of gravity when standing, and reduces knee angle when taller riders are seated.

BODYWORK & SEAT

NEW Bodywork facilitates rider movement

NEW Flatter design at the top of the fuel tank

NEW Slimmer radiator shrouds

NEW Smoother engine covers

NEW Gold finish on the oil cap and generator cover plugs

Complementing the improved peak power and precise handling of the KX250 is sleek new bodywork with factory-style graphics that helps ensure it’s the sharpest looking bike in the paddock and further reflect its highly-tuned performance.

For 2021, the bodywork has been designed to facilitate rider movement with long, smooth surfaces that make it easy to slide back and forth. The seams between the shrouds, seat, and side covers are as flush as possible to help the rider move around on the bike. A revised design on the top of the fuel tank allows an even flatter progression from the seat to the tank, which gives the rider greater freedom of movement when changing riding position and facilitates sitting farther forward. The single-piece radiator shrouds are now slimmer where they come in contact with the rider’s legs and positioned closer to the frame. In-mold graphics result in an ultra-smooth surface and contribute to the KX250’s factor-racer looks.

Engine covers have been redesigned and are smooth in order to not impede rider movement. Helping the KX250 retain its factory-style look is a new gold finish on the oil cap and the two plugs on the generator cover, while the rims are coated in black alumite.

Kawasaki Team Green™ Racer Rewards

Kawasaki Team Green Racer Rewards return for the 2021 racing season with more than seven million dollars in contingency available for eligible KX riders. Team Green’s Racer Rewards program will be available at more than 240 events across the nation. Motocross racers will have more than $5.4 million up for grabs, while off-road riders will also be rewarded with more than $2.2 million available.

KAWASAKI KX™250

MSRP: $8,299

Availability: Now