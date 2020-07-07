Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sun Jul 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Honda HRC Welcomes Chase Sexton

July 7, 2020 12:05pm | by:

Video by American Honda 

The following is a press release from American Honda:

TORRANCE, Calif.—Fresh off wrapping up his second consecutive AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship with GEICO Honda, Chase Sexton recently completed his first official test with his new squad—Team Honda HRC. The test was aboard the factory CRF450R, and Sexton looked quite comfortable aboard the big bike. American Honda and Team Honda HRC are happy to welcome Chase to the team and look forward to racing together.

Read More on Chase Sexton:

Recommended Reading

  • Chase_Sexton_2020-20 Honda
  • Chase_Sexton_2020-1 Honda
  • Chase_Sexton_2020-10 Honda
  • Chase_Sexton_2020-11 Honda
  • Chase_Sexton_2020-13 Honda
  • Chase_Sexton_2020-3 Honda
  • Chase_Sexton_2020-33 Honda
  • Chase_Sexton_2020-44 Honda
  • Chase_Sexton_2020-26 Honda
  • Chase_Sexton_2020-29 Honda
Read Now
August 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now