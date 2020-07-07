Honda HRC Welcomes Chase Sexton

Video by American Honda

The following is a press release from American Honda:

TORRANCE, Calif.—Fresh off wrapping up his second consecutive AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship with GEICO Honda, Chase Sexton recently completed his first official test with his new squad—Team Honda HRC. The test was aboard the factory CRF450R, and Sexton looked quite comfortable aboard the big bike. American Honda and Team Honda HRC are happy to welcome Chase to the team and look forward to racing together.

Read More on Chase Sexton: