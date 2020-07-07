GasGas continues to make moves under new parent company KTM. The Standing Construct GasGas team (formerly Standing Construct KTM) is already a force in MXGP, and now the brand is ready to make waves in European off-road racing, with Taddy Blazusiak moving from orange to red.

Here's the press release announcing Taddy's signing. He's set to compete in the WESS (World Enduro Super Series) and SuperEnduro (what we call EnduroCross in the U.S.) over in Europe. Don't rule out some appearances in the U.S. for Taddy, though. He's the GOAT of U.S. EnduroCross and still shows up here from time to time.

MULTI-TIME ERZBERGRODEO, ENDUROCROSS AND SUPERENDURO CHAMPION TO LEAD GASGAS MOTORCYCLES INTO ENDURO COMPETITION

GasGas Motorcycles are proud to officially welcome Taddy Blazusiak as their lead enduro rider with the Polish extreme and indoor legend embarking on a new chapter of his career aboard GasGas EC 300 and EC 350F machinery.

Bringing a wealth of enduro experience to the brand, Blazusiak will compete as a GasGas Factory Racing rider contesting the WESS Enduro World Championship and FIM SuperEnduro World Championship.

A rider who needs little introduction, the 37-year-old Polish star has enjoyed a hugely decorated career to date, known the world over for his fully committed riding style and love of competition.

As a six-time FIM SuperEnduro World Champion, five-time AMA EnduroCross Champion, five-time Red Bull Erzbergrodeo winner, along with having four X-Games Gold medals and a Red Bull Last Man Standing victory to his credit, Taddy has firmly cemented himself as one of the sport’s greatest athletes.

Returning to top-flight competition in 2018 following a short career break, Blazusiak has shown that his competitive spirit remains as strong as ever.