“One of the biggest things we noticed during our time when we were looking into returning to the off-road world, is we realized how many people participate in the off-road races across the country,” says Ryan Holliday of Team Green. “Motocross gets the most attention and the most buzz, so it seems, but the big thing in off road is that these are real customers. They’re people that buy bikes, they buy aftermarket products, and they’re weekend warriors. They’re great customers for our brand and for the industry as a whole. The off-road world is growing, and we recognize that, and that was the biggest reason why we thought it was important to come back.”

Now, it’s going to be easier to race a Kawasaki off road, because of this new XC lineup. You can read all the gritty details from Kawasaki’s press release below, but just know this: these are the 2021 KX450 and KX250 models, just optimized for off-road racing.

Here are the details from Kawasaki’s press release today:

KAWASAKI KX™450XC

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $9,599

Availability: Summer 2020

The all-new 2021 KX450XC has been designed as the flagship model of the KX XC lineup. Whether in the woods, desert, or cross-country the KX450XC is a race-ready championship winning machine right off the showroom floor, and shares numerous winning traits of its motocross counterpart, the KX450.

An cross-country race machine tuned for more experienced riders, the 449cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine, slim aluminum perimeter frame, Showa A-KIT technology suspension, hydraulic clutch and electric start are the ultimate combination of a championship winning package.

The KX450XC is built with race-winning components to help Kawasaki riders get to the top step of the podium. From the showroom to the racetrack, the performance of Kawasaki’s KX family of motorcycles is proof of its engineering pedigree.

ENGINE

The four-stroke, single cylinder, DOHC, water-cooled 449cc lightweight engine package utilizes input derived directly from the factory race team, with optimized engine mapping and settings for off-road racing. The potent KX450XC engine features an electric start, which is activated by the push of a button and powered by a compact Li-ion battery.

Kawasaki brought top-level road racing technology to the KX450XC valve train, using designs from Kawasaki World Superbike engineers. It uses a finger-follower valve actuation, enabling larger-diameter valves and more aggressive cam profiles. The intake and exhaust valves are formed from lightwight titanium, while a bridged-box piston uses the same design as the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team’s factory motorcycles. For increased performance on the 2021 KX450XC engine, the piston also features a dry film lubricant coating on the piston skirt to reduce friction.

A close-ratio five speed transmission features lightweight gears and shafts to keep weight down, yet retains strength, while contributing to the motorcycle’s winning performance. The KX450XC has shorter gearing than its counterpart, the KX450, with a final gear ratio of 51/13. The transmission is paired with a coned disk-spring hydraulic clutch that is designed to provide a consistent feeling through minimal change in play as the clutch heats up during heavy use. The coned disc-spring contributes to a light clutch actuation and a wide clutch engagement range, which facilitates increased control.

CHASSIS

An industry-leading slim aluminum perimeter frame provides pecise cornering through excellent front-end feel and the ultimate agility when riding at high speeds. The frame’s lightweight construction is composed of forged, extruded and cast parts, while the engine is used as a stressed member and adds to the frames rigidity balance. A lightweight alloy swingarm is constructed of a cast front section and twin tapered hydro-formed spars in a raw aluminum finish, complementing the frame’s raw look. Engineers carefully placed the dimension of the swingarm pivot, output sprocket and rear axle locations, helping to focus on lower center of gravity and balanced handling.