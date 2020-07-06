Wake-Up Call

Championship Standings
GNCC Racing
Through Round 7 (of 13)
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|205
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|172
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|111
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|108
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|98
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|92
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|85
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|74
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|61
|10
|
Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|59
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|178
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|170
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|164
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|125
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|108
|6
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|89
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|75
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|73
|9
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|69
|10
|Ryder Leblond
|New Florence, PA
|64
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|181
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|166
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|136
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|131
|5
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|114
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|96
|7
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|85
|8
|Benjamin R Wright
|Gillett, PA
|79
|9
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|66
|10
|Jeremy Lallement
|Hayesville, NC
|58
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|205
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|165
|3
|Rachael Archer
|144
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|121
|5
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|103
|6
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|98
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|90
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|73
|9
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|64
|10
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|57
Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|48
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|46
|3rd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|30
|4th
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|29
|5th
|Thorn Devlin
|Beta
|27
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 2 (of 20)
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|94
|2
|Tim Gajser
|85
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|68
|4
|Clement Desalle
|60
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|58
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|56
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|53
|8
|Jorge Prado
|47
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|42
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|39
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|94
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|80
|3
|Jago Geerts
|78
|4
|Jed Beaton
|74
|5
|Ben Watson
|68
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|52
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|40
|9
|Rene Hofer
|36
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|32
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|50
|2
|Isak Gifting
|34
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|33
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|32
|5
|Lion Florian
|30
|6
|Liam Everts
|29
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|28
|8
|Karel Kutsar
|28
|9
|Mattia Guadagnini
|27
|10
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|23
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|85
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|80
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|78
|5
|Lynn Valk
|66
|6
|Line Dam
|54
|7
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|50
|8
|Anne Borchers
|39
|9
|Mathilde Martinez
|39
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|36
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|60
|2nd
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|43
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|39
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|31
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|28
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Mike Alessi
|Moto Fite Klub
|Three Rider Main Event
|Jared Mees
|Flattrack Fite Klub
|Main Event
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles