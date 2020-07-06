That had to be a bummer. At least it didn’t completely wreck you. You did go out and get a good start again. But speaking of starts, can you explain this starting gate thing? There was an empty starting gate. Colt Nichols didn’t end up racing because he got hurt in the heat. Sexton said that you rolled into the gate he picked, not you. How did that all work?

Honestly it’s pretty funny. It has really brought out like the true colors of people. People have been hating on me. It’s also laughable because there’s $500,000 on the line, and you think I’m just going to give it to somebody? That’s the part that a lot of people don’t understand. The starting gate thing, our first three races in Utah, we just got to go one by one and pick our gate. Then when the West Coast raced, they started using these little flags. You go up and you would pretty much reserve your gate. I had a better gate pick than Chase, so when it was my turn to pick the gate, I knew what gate Chase wanted and it was the one right inside of me. I’m like, I have a better gate pick and I can take his. There’s nothing wrong with that. There wasn’t anything bad that I did. It wasn’t illegal. I have a better gate pick, so I went to the one that he had reserved. It was just a spur of the moment thing. That’s the first time all year that Chase has actually started right on the inside of me. Even when I was picking my gate I’m like, that one’s not bad, but the original one I picked might have been a little better. But I was like, I’m just not going to give Chase that edge to maybe try something. So I’ll just take the gate, and he had to go somewhere else. That’s really all there was to it. I had a better gate pick. Unfortunately for him, he let me know what gate that he wanted. Normally without the flags, even before we started using the flags, I wouldn't have known that. So it was just one of those things where I’m not just going to give it to him, so I’ll just take his gate. Now it’s [become], “Why are you stealing his gate?” But dude, I had first gate pick. Honestly it’s not that big of a deal.

I heard Sexton’s mechanic asked the AMA and there was not anything that could be done that quickly, at least.

Yeah. [Justin] Starling’s dad came up to me. He’s like, “They said you kicked another rider’s flag out of the way.” I didn’t touch his flag. He just said, “Okay.” That was it. Really on race day, on Sunday I felt like that was the first race day all year where I really did do everything that I could. I didn’t just give it to Chase that day. That day he had to work for it. I’m happy with everything I did on Sunday. Nothing I did was wrong. Nothing I did was dangerous or put him in danger. People can say what they want. If we’re racing for the championship, I’m not just going to let you go right by me. I’m not going to let you have everything that you want to have. That’s not how it’s going to go. At the end of the day, I got beat. It was a bummer that we got beat, but I got beat. Second place is not first. Chase straight up beat me a few times throughout the year, and it’s not anything against him. There were days where he was better, and that’s how it goes sometimes.

So midway through the race it looked like you slowed up, and then he slowed up, then you were both going super slow. [Eli] Tomac tried this a few years ago. If you won and he finished second, he still wins the title. So was that strategy there to try to get guys in the pack in there?

Honestly, I didn’t really know what to do when he let me back by.