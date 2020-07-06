Welcome to TGI Freeday, our weekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and each Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you're subscribed you are automatically entered to win each week's prize. There's always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Matrix:

Matrix M81 3-Drawer Factory Tool Box

Portable Tool Box 20.5-in.

Ball-bearing 3-Drawer Steel Lockable Tool Box

Durable Carbon Steel lightweight construction.

Complete with team graphic. Or customize one with your name and number.

Proudly Made in the USA.

Drawers help organize hand tools by storing them in one neat layer.

25-lb full-extension ball-bearing drawer slides operate smoothly.

Extra storage under the lid holds larger hand tools.

Padlock hasp and staple enable the tool box to be locked.

Full-width metal hinge pin secures the lid to the chest.

Comfort-grip top handle helps lift the tool box, even when full.

1,512 cubic inches of storage; Assembled Dim (WxDxH) 20-1/2-in x 8-1/2-in x 12-in.

Retail price is $149.95