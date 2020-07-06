We continue our countdown to the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship by recapping more great battles of the past. This one happened less than a year ago, but even if it happened 30 years ago we hope this moto gets discussed over and over. Loretta’s has hosted many close finishes, but if this isn’t the closest, well, it would have to be at least tied for the closest. Heck, the transponders went down to the thousandth of a second and couldn’t tell the difference.

Even better, this was a battle for a moto win, which ultimately decided the overall, and it took place in what was probably the fastest class of the week. In a stacked year for talent, too. Open Pro Sport in 2019 featured three soon-to-be factory pros in Jalek Swoll, Jett Lawrence, and Jo Shimoda. They would end up 1-2-3 in the overall, but all the talk is on the first moto. It was nuts.