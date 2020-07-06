“Hey guys, what’s up. Just figured I would give everybody an update,” the 21-year-old said in the video. “Nobody really knows what has been going on with me. So basically it’s about two weeks out from my crash now. …I actually ended up breaking my pancreas in half. I broke like a third of my pancreas off and basically damaged a bunch of my internals—my liver and kidney—just basically damaged all of my insides and messed up my spleen really bad, to the point where they had to take part of my pancreas, that like third of my pancreas, and my spleen—my whole spleen—completely out.”

“A lot of just internal damage,” he continued, “didn’t have anything broken but the pain from that was—I feel like I have a pretty good knowledge on pain, I’ve hurt myself a few times—but this by far the most painful thing I have ever experienced. It was brutal. It was definitely the toughest six or seven days I was in the hospital—they were horrible.”

We saw Forkner in pain when he tore his ACL in Nashville last year, and when he tried to gut out a comeback in New Jersey several weeks later. For him to say this pain was the worst he ever experienced speaks volumes.

Watch the crash below as our online content editor Kellen Brauer breaks down the film of what went wrong at the 5:37 mark: