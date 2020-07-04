Welcome to our new feature as we count down one month to the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. We'll reminisce about great battles through the years at an event that has hosted plenty of them.

We’re continuing to cover great battles from past editions of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The 2005 125 (12-15) Schoolboy classes provided such great racing that we’ll cover both classes, with the Stock class yesterday and the Modified class today.

As the story now famously goes, Ryan Dungey only got a Suzuki amateur support ride because his younger brother Blake caught the eye of the Suzuki brass, such as amateur team manager Cole Gress. But they agreed to give Ryan some support, too, although he had only been a top-ten ish talent on the national level. Well, the support coincided with Ryan finally getting out of the harsh Minnesota winters and getting to spend time training down in Texas. With the shackles off, the legendary Ryan Dungey work ethic kicked in, and he was ready to surprise everyone in ’05. He was winning the first Stock moto until he crashed.