Racerhead #27

Good eye, Randy, and we had no idea that Frank raced a Sachs too. But the Trans-AMA and Inter-Am races of the 1960s, ’70s, and early ’80s are not listed in the Vault, which the last was based on. The Vault only includes AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Nationals. I don't think Stacy ever raced the Sachs in one of those, but the Trans-AMAs were probably even bigger than both those series in 1977!

Here's a list of every bike that has participated in at least one AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross event in our Racer X Online Vault.

Pro Perspective (Thomas)

With the difficulties surrounding a July start to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the surely difficult decision was made to push the date. For riders, this news creates a few challenges. With the July 18 start, riders could transition right into motocross training upon leaving Salt Lake City last month. A month of riding and training is a very acceptable timeframe to achieve peak fitness and speed, especially with the base fitness already in place leaving a supercross season.

Now, with the schedule in flux, riders are left with difficult decisions to make. Do they keep the hammer down, working harder than ever? Do they take a few weeks off, returning to full steam in mid-July? How will these decisions effect their off-season plan? Is a multi-month grind sustainable if that carries on into October? There are certainly more questions than answers right now and that theme applies to every level of the Lucas AMA Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

The widely believed hope is that we will be able to kickoff racing in mid-August. Given that, riders have six weeks until race time. That’s almost the most difficult scenario because they don’t have enough time to take a prolonged break, yet continuing the torrid training pace is very hard on body and mind. If I was building my own program, I would try to devise a hybrid approach. I would integrate hard days with a few added days of rest between now and mid-July. The main goal would be to avoid loss of any fitness base but also avoid any burn out. If I could arrive to July 17 with the same fitness as today but somehow more rested and motivated, that’s an ideal scenario.

It’s a delicate balance, mostly because nothing is set in stone as of now. Even if a perfect plan was put into motion, there is no way to know that the entire dynamic won’t change next week. For riders and trainers, their ability to pivot, react, and adjust is being put to the test. The typical training calendar is useless in 2020. Adaptability is a skill that is widely underrated in most years. Two thousand twenty might be the coming out party.