Welcome to our new feature as we count down one month to the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch. We'll reminisce about great battles through the years at an event that has hosted plenty of them.

The 125cc (12-15) classes (commonly known as Schoolboy) almost always provide great racing at Loretta’s, so expect to see that class pop up quite a bit as we recap great old races. Today, we’ll focus on one half of the 125 division from 2005, an absolutely jam-packed year of talent. Lining up in the 125s in ’05? Ryan Dungey, Austin Stroupe, Zach Osborne, Trey Canard, Matt Lemoine, and more. Impressed?

We all know that Dungey and Canard, for example, went on to great pro careers, however they weren’t the most-hyped prospects at the time. The bigger focus was on well-known amateurs Stroupe (Kawasaki) and Osborne (KTM). The battle for the Stock class championship came down to them, and that’s our story for today.

Dungey appeared to have a sure first moto win in the Stock class but crashed it away, so Osborne took the win with Stroupe second. The second moto was won by Lemoine, who was no slouch on speed, either. He would also go on to win the third moto. But Lemoine took 36th in moto one, scratching him from title contention. Dungey took fifth in moto two, so his 3-5 left him way back in points, also.