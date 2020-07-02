Watch the archive of a Facebook Live video where MX Sports Pro Racing event director Tim Cotter explains the latest press release announcement that the start of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was postponed temporarily and the plan to continue to race the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

Cotter said in the video he has attended a Loretta Lynn regional qualifier for the last four weeks and knows the amount of hard work each and every rider and family has put in to their racing. He and the Race Leadership Team (consisting of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing) and the Safe-To-Race Task Force are going to continue to work together with hopes of successfully and safely hosting both the amateur (Loretta Lynn's) and professional (Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship) championships this year.

“The reason for our Facebook Live here today is to sort of put everyone at ease,” Cotter said in the video. “In light of the announcement yesterday that MX Sports Pro Racing is postponing the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross [Championship] season temperately. It is not canceled, we are just pushing the season back…we believe that we will be racing Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross in the middle of August. But for now because of the current situation in our country and in our world, we have sort of pumped the breaks just a bit. However, let me be clear, Loretta Lynn’s is still on schedule.”

Cotter said the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is still on schedule for August 3-8, 2020. In the video, he explains some of the guidelines for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships and more information on these guidelines with be released shortly.

"I just ask you all to have patience and cooperate with us. Let's get through this together, it isn't easy for any of us," said Cotter.

“We can agree to disagree but I can tell you the way we’re able to go racing is if we do the things we promised we would do. I ask you to help us in that endeavor,” he continued.

Visit ProMotocross.com or MXSports.com (Loretta Lynn's) to stay up-to-date on the latest information.