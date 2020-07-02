Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Dean Wilson
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sun Jul 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2020 Yamaha YZ250F GYTR Dialed In

July 2, 2020 3:10pm | by: &

The 2020 Yamaha YZ250F has the most torque in class in stock form, but the boys at GYTR decided that wasn't enough and wanted to offer more bolt on horsepower for the consumer. So what is the GYTR performance YZ250F like to ride? Let Keefer walk you through the GYTR YZ250F and if it's worth the money to make your current stock Blu Cru quarter-liter four-stroke, a race spec machine.

If you missed our 2020 Yamaha YZ450F GYTR dialed in video, make sure to check it out as well.

2020 Yamaha YZ250F GYTR

  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby

aden Keefer In Action on the 2020 Yamaha YZ250F GYTR

  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-020 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-021 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-023 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-024 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-025 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-030 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-032 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-034 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-035 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-036 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-038 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-039 Simon Cudby
  • 2020YamahaYZ250FGYTR-June20-Cudby-040 Simon Cudby

ABOUT ARMA

Endurance and action sports require peak performance from athlete’s bodies and the proper nutrition before, during, and after these activities. Arma recognized a void in the marketplace and created a complete line of nutritional supplements formulated specially to help athletes and enthusiasts of all levels realize their maximum potential. They utilize not only the best ingredient combinations but clinically proven dosages. Arma nutritional supplements have undoubtedly achieved best-in-class formulations.

Arma's products were developed and tested in real-world conditions by an all-star team of athlete owners that includes Jeremy McGrath, the winningest rider in Supercross history; Chad Reed, two-time Supercross champion, who holds the record for the most career supercross starts; and Nick Wey, a former factory rider with 191 Supercross main event starts to his credit, who now trains and coaches several of the sport’s elite.

Read Now
August 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now