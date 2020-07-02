The 2020 Yamaha YZ250F has the most torque in class in stock form, but the boys at GYTR decided that wasn't enough and wanted to offer more bolt on horsepower for the consumer. So what is the GYTR performance YZ250F like to ride? Let Keefer walk you through the GYTR YZ250F and if it's worth the money to make your current stock Blu Cru quarter-liter four-stroke, a race spec machine.

If you missed our 2020 Yamaha YZ450F GYTR dialed in video, make sure to check it out as well.

2020 Yamaha YZ250F GYTR