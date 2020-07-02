As we continued to talk about the amazing scene that was Loretta Lynn’s, young Ryan came walking down the creek. Dressed in green and black surf trunks, wearing sandals and carrying a fishing pole, his father waved him over to where we were standing. Ryan and I started to talk about his amazing moto and I said, “You were fantastic in your race with Alessi. He’s probably the best know 85cc racer in America now. How did it feel to be on the verge of beating him here today?”

“It’s great,” he smiled back shyly. “I know I can beat him now. That’s why I pushed so hard.

“Are you friends with one another?” I asked.

“We kind of were, but he doesn’t say anything to me now.”

Now it’s Friday, August 9, the penultimate day of the 2002 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Yet again, an otherworldly hot and humid morning, the next round of the Alessi/Villopoto prize fight was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in the form of the 85cc Stock (12-13) classification. In the staging area sitting on his #20 Yamaha, Ryan Villopoto leaned over onto the bike’s handlebars and waited for the Vet 35 Plus class to finish up its moto. Well off to his left, Mike Alessi, by himself, stood behind a wire fence and stared out at the starting gate.

“Okay! 85cc rider number one to the gate!” shouted out an AMA official over a microphone. Hearing the announcement, Tony Alessi, Mike’s father, a father who had dedicated a tremendous amount of time, money and vacation days to his son’s fledgling racing career, wheeled the finely-tuned CR80 to the second starting spot gate position, located immediately right of the doghouse. “85cc bike number two!” yelled the same AMA official. Mr. Villopoto and son carefully positioned the blue YZ behind the fourth gate to the left of the box.

As the fans gathered in the grandstands and along the fences to watch the two Minicycle aces, the tension and drama crackling in the air around the starting gate actually rivaled that of a 250cc Main Event at Edison International Field back home in Anaheim, California – and these two kids were 13 years-old! After the last Vet 35 Plus bike motored off the track, the call was given to the 85cc class to fire the bikes. After the sighting lap was complete, all 42 kids took to their places behind the gate and anxiously waited for it to clank into the soft Tennessee soil. 60 seconds later it did and the 85cc Stock Class collectively leaped out of the hole and screamed the starting straight and into the first turn.

Out in front was Alessi, with Villopoto fourth. It was on. Down the next long straight, the beehive slammed into a tight left handed hairpin turn then careened up the next straight toward a tight right hand turn. Alessi made it through the corner cleanly, but then two riders tangled and chaos ensued as a number of other riders hit the ground. After everyone got to their feet and all was sorted out, a moan went up from the crowd when it was announced that Ryan Villopoto was now dead last.

Undaunted, he immediately put his head down, banged his way through the YZ’s gearbox and set out looking for the tail end of the field. Lap after lap, Mike Alessi, way out front, looked over his shoulder to see where his adversary was. Way back in the 30s, Villopoto rode for all he was worth, picking off rider after rider. Utilizing every square inch of the track that was available to him in an effort to make up as much time and ground as possible, Villopoto found – and used – lines like a big-time, million dollar professional. Methodically, working his way through the madness and with the crowd now fully behind him, in the span of 20 minutes, Villopoto had managed to pass 38 riders. But time was out for the Yamaha rider as Villopoto was racing toward the third place rider when the checkered flag was unfurled and waved.

When he crossed the finish line, everyone in the surrounding grandstands stood and applauded Villopoto for his heroic effort. Removing his goggles, he idled beneath the technical tent, shut his bike off, and watched on as Alessi rode his Honda up onto the victory podium. Beneath the tent – sheltering the riders from the oppressive heat and humidity – a number of competitors and industry representatives congratulated Villopoto on his remarkable charge. He looked pleased. A moment later, Mr. Villopoto walked under the tent to see his son. Taking off his sunglasses, he said something sternly to Ryan, who upon hearing what he had to say, glared back with a look on his face equal parts shock and dismay. Mr. Villopoto then said something else, adamantly. Ryan, visibly upset and defending his gritty, determined performance, shot back at his father with a few words. The father listened, shook his head, put his sunglasses back on, and walked away. Ryan grabbed for a cup of Gatorade, took a long drink, and looked down at the ground. He didn’t look up for a while.