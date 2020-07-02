FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to our all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up.

We talk to former Primal Impulse Suzuki rider Ryan Huffman about his career in racing, repping the PNW, that privateer year in 1997, Planet Honda, growing up at Washougal, and more. Note: We recorded this podcast a few weeks ago, before the announcement that the start of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was postponed temporarily.

Listen to the file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.